Marriages
March 6-16
Tamara Chanette Burns Smoot of Bloomfield to Donald Richard Wirtanen, Bloomfield.
Hailey SueEllen Borror of Ottumwa to Cole Robert Adamson, Ottumwa.
Presley Denea Caldwell of Ottumwa to Brett Clifford Kanselaar, Ottumwa.
Alisha Marie Atterberg of Ottumwa to Aaron Marshall Palmer, Ottumwa.
Pansy Ellen Alberts of Ottumwa to Devin Lee Mallonee, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
March 15
Gunther L. Hartman to DTF Ventures, LLC, 557 Lillian St., $48,000 to $48,500.
Donna Jean Burdett to Julio de Jesus Guerra and Elsy Marely Escobar, 1319 S. Ferry St., $22,000 to $22,500.
Donald Teninty to DTF Ventures, LLC, 313 W. Main, Agency, $40,000 to $40,500.
Douglas R.G. Thompson and Jessica A. Thompson to Todd L. Thomsen, 220 W. Mary St., 5723 Point Isabelle Road, $58,000 to $58,500.
Matthew R.C. Wasson and Breanna Lynn Wasson to Leidi Caceres Silva and Denis Caceres Viana, 525 S. Davis St., $78,500 to $79,000.
Derek W. and Claudia M. Gates to Bryan Gates, 501 N. Weller St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Richard A. Reynolds Estate to Alan Angle, 21646 87th St., Blakesburg, $86,000 to $86,500.
March 16
Montana Simmons and Jake R. Simmons to Luis F. Andrade Rodriguez, 201 Grand Ave., $63,400 to $63,900.
Nicholas P. Britsky and Heather M. Britsky to Luis G. Lazaro Camacho, 312 S. Johnson Ave., $145,000 to $145,500.
Jacob J. Wilson and Sarah M. Wilson to Miranda T. Metcalf, 315 N. Johnson Ave., $64,500 to $65,000.
March 17
The Joan Dolores Simpson Family Revocable Trust dated April 19, 2017, to Glenn-Voss Farms, LLC, vacant land, $401,325 to $402,825.
Charles E. Vande Noord to Lorraine B. Davis and David Jekkar, 717 S. Webster St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Shirley A. Johnson Estate to Trinity Properties, LLC, and Steve D. Gatlin, 950 S. Lillian St., $32,500 to $33,000.
Brian T. Jones and Heather D. Jones to Jennifer D. Langford, 445 Elmdale Ave., $140,000 to $140,500.
Raymond Gene Phillips, trustee, to Juan Jose Perez Esparza, 602 E. Mary St., $30,000 to $30,500.
March 18
Eloise Nellie McDavitt Estate to Todd A. and Peggy L. Carroll, 13512 Sycamore Road, $49,200 to $49,700.
Oakdale Legacy Trust to Omar Villatoro Sorto, 217 W. Maple Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
March 19
Dennis William and Joyce Ann Ferrell to Tad Wheeler, vacant ground, $72,280 to $72,780.
Mark Jansen to Roman Mendoza-Cruz, 543 S. Ferry St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Jessica Ford to David J. Holm, 207 E. State St., Blakesburg, $48,000 to $48,500.
Nancy M. Cunningham Estate, Cathie E. Mosier, executor, to Douglas E. Hull, bare farmland, $739,500 to $740,000.
Celia Trejo to Tim and Nichole Johnson, 431 Tacoma Ave., $21,629.16 to $22,129.16.
John and Rose Sholes to Henry Fabricio Molina Lemus, 717 N. Ash St., $90,000 to $90,500.
Destiny J. Ballew to Barbara L. Showalter, 507 Elm St., Eddyville, $56,122 to $56,622.