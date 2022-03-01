Feb. 20-26
Marriages
Sandy Araceli Argueta Rivas to Marshall Edward Hucks
Patricia Sue Glover to Dovia Darlene Glover
Albertina Amador Beltran to Pablo Monroy-Villegas
Melissa Anne Jessop to Justin Andrew Wessink, of Bloomfield
Maria Corona-Patlan to Maximo Lopez-Munoz
Katy Anne Roose to Jeffrey Paul Vander Wert, both of Kirkville
Land transfers
Feb. 22
Gary W. Applegate (executor of the Estate of Goldie M. Applegate) to Nicholas C. Riedel, 7627 Cliffland Road, $150,000 to $150,500.
Villeda's Property Management LLC to Appanoose Rapids Mercantile LLC, 314 E. Main St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Benjamin Taylor and Brianne Taylor to Taylor Land Holdings LLC, 22271 Bluegrass Road, no amount given.
GGS Land Holdings LLC to MTP-15075 Al-Jon Avenue LLC, 15075 Al-Jon Ave., $10,090,000 to $10,090,500.
Brent Taylor and Marcie Taylor to Taylor Land Holdings, 22271 Bluegrass Road, no amount given.
Barry Taylor to Taylor Land Holdings, 22271 Bluegrass Road, no amount given.
Feb. 23
Rippling Waters to Jeffrey Cox, 207 S. Willard St., $145,000 to $145,500.
Wayne Burl Scherer to Douglas M. Flynn and Fletcher M. Flynn, vacant ground in Wapello County, $600,000 to $600,500.
Charles Baird to Nathan D. Overturf, 814 Ogden St.; 354 N. McLean St.; 1003 Chester Ave.; 1421 Chester Ave.; 1514 Chester Ave.; 409 S. Davis St.; 1025 Boone Ave.; 620 S. Davis St.; 132 S. Ward St.; 217 Wildwood Drive; 229 Wildwood Drive; 534 Lillian St.; 521 S. Milner St.; 246 S. Schuyler St., $300,000 to $300,500.
Timothy L. Hall and Christine L. Headington-Hall to Rodney A. Requena and Whitney R. Requena, 207 Cater Ave., $210,000 to $210,500.
Brent Edel and Kari Edel to Anthony J. Weber, 5581 Cemetery Road, $320,000 to $320,500.
Feb. 24
Geraldine Anderson to Robert Barnett and Kelly Barnett, 12003 118th Ave., $155,000 to $155,500.
Feb. 25
Jeff L. McCall and Dana E. McCall to Daniel A. Tucker and Jason D. Tucker, 615 and 617 N. Court St., no amount given.
TBHS LLC to Rachel M. Fisher, 8461 Fox Hills Road, Agency, $298,000 to $298,500.
Mark McVey and Karen McVey to Jennifer Rysdam, 313 W. Division St., $33,000 to $33,500.
Jeffrey A. England to Lamis Farms Inc., 108 N. Vine St., $95,000 to $95,500.