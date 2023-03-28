March 19-25
Marriages
Mary Louise Garrett to Larry Ronald Fenton
Angela Kaye Money to Zebulon Paul Thomas
Land transfers
March 20
Larry D. Major and Shirley J. Major to Sheila Rehling, 302 Seventh St., Eldon, $23,000 (contract).
MW Livestock Inc. to Iowa Cattle Land LLC, ag land in Wapello County, $200,000.
Justin J. Mall to Justin J. Mall and Samantha L. Mall, 21 Schwartz Drive.
March 21
Preston A. Monohon to Gage W. Ryder, 425 Hamilton St., $120,000.
Stacey M.G. Boyer and Joslyn Boyer to Mathew D. Dalbey, 305 S. High St., Blakesburg, $93,000.
City of Ottumwa to U.S. Bank National Association, 809 Glenwood Ave.
March 22
Octavio Hernandez Patino and Alma Berenice Perez-Perez to Lucia Vega Ruiz and Alexander Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 705 S. Sheridan Ave., $90,000 (contract).
Walter L. Barker and Cathy S. Barker to Preston A. Monohon, 714 Edwards Drive, $259,500.
Donald E. Houk and Lisa A. Houk to Richard C. Anderson and Nancy K. Anderson, ag land in Wapello County, $300,894.
Bradley A. Scott and Jamie L. Scott to Bradley Scott and Jamie Scott Trust, 2931 N. Court St.
March 23
Gerald L. Eaton and Amanda D. Eaton to Gerald L. Eaton and Amanda D. Eaton, 316 W. Williams St.
Lois E. Yoho Estate to Jose Magana and Felisa Magana, 2615 Kenwood St., $70,000.
March 24
Roberta J. Archer to Roberta J. Archer Revocable Trust, 78 Schwartz Drive.
Kyaw Kay to Kyaw Kay and Pleh Paw, 143 W. Alta Vista Ave.
Debra L. Smith Estate to Ashley Tubb, 126 Lillian St., $30,000.
Burrell Elites LLC to Brooke S. Bolin, 103 N. Franklin St., Blakesburg, $128,840.
DTF Ventures LLC to Nathan Cary and Katelyn Herr, 9185 28th St., $135,000 (contract).
Vicki G. Bride to Daniel Streeter and Pam Streeter, ag land in Wapello County, $90,000 (contract).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.