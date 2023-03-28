March 19-25

Marriages

Mary Louise Garrett to Larry Ronald Fenton

Angela Kaye Money to Zebulon Paul Thomas

Land transfers

March 20

Larry D. Major and Shirley J. Major to Sheila Rehling, 302 Seventh St., Eldon, $23,000 (contract).

MW Livestock Inc. to Iowa Cattle Land LLC, ag land in Wapello County, $200,000.

Justin J. Mall to Justin J. Mall and Samantha L. Mall, 21 Schwartz Drive.

March 21

Preston A. Monohon to Gage W. Ryder, 425 Hamilton St., $120,000.

Stacey M.G. Boyer and Joslyn Boyer to Mathew D. Dalbey, 305 S. High St., Blakesburg, $93,000.

City of Ottumwa to U.S. Bank National Association, 809 Glenwood Ave.

March 22

Octavio Hernandez Patino and Alma Berenice Perez-Perez to Lucia Vega Ruiz and Alexander Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 705 S. Sheridan Ave., $90,000 (contract).

Walter L. Barker and Cathy S. Barker to Preston A. Monohon, 714 Edwards Drive, $259,500.

Donald E. Houk and Lisa A. Houk to Richard C. Anderson and Nancy K. Anderson, ag land in Wapello County, $300,894.

Bradley A. Scott and Jamie L. Scott to Bradley Scott and Jamie Scott Trust, 2931 N. Court St.

March 23

Gerald L. Eaton and Amanda D. Eaton to Gerald L. Eaton and Amanda D. Eaton, 316 W. Williams St.

Lois E. Yoho Estate to Jose Magana and Felisa Magana, 2615 Kenwood St., $70,000.

March 24

Roberta J. Archer to Roberta J. Archer Revocable Trust, 78 Schwartz Drive.

Kyaw Kay to Kyaw Kay and Pleh Paw, 143 W. Alta Vista Ave.

Debra L. Smith Estate to Ashley Tubb, 126 Lillian St., $30,000.

Burrell Elites LLC to Brooke S. Bolin, 103 N. Franklin St., Blakesburg, $128,840.

DTF Ventures LLC to Nathan Cary and Katelyn Herr, 9185 28th St., $135,000 (contract).

Vicki G. Bride to Daniel Streeter and Pam Streeter, ag land in Wapello County, $90,000 (contract).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you