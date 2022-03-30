March 20-26
Marriages
Amavilia Nohemi Meneces Garcia De Anton to Aurelio Victor Cardero Guevara
Natasha Michelle Witt to Caradon Ntuindip Ayuk
Faith Ann Kredler to Colby Allen Rysdam
Land transfers
March 21
Cynthia Kay Grinstead to Green Rooster LLC, 12 Asbury Circle, $72,500 to $73,000.
Wesley A. Krenz and Sarah M. Krenz to Clifford Lanphier and Rampheung Lanphier, 321 Vanness Ave., $226,000 to $226,500.
March 22
Betty J. Bowling Trust (dated Nov. 3, 2009) to P&M Properties LLC, 26 Weaver Drive, $17,500 to $18,000.
Ottumwa Medical Clinic Incorporated to Atlantis Senior Living 11 LLC, vacant lot on Pennsylvania Avenue, $19,500 to $20,000.
March 23
Kjierstin N. Ridgway and Mitchell R. Boyd to Glen W. Cooksey, 1802 Albia Road, $95,000 to $95,500.
Anthony J. Weber to Kjierstin N. Ridgway and Mitchell R. Boyd, 9303 170th Ave., $224,000 to $224,500.
March 24
Michael Joseph McKay a/ka Michael J. McKay and Susan M. Wolf to Amanda L. Lewis, 215 W. Park Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Odel Batte Hernandez, 926 Russell St., $67,000 to $67,500 (contract).
John A. Sholes to Yesenia Quinteros, 213 E. Woodland Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
RJ401 LLC to HDWLR LLC, 14231 Sycamore Road, $1,450,000 to $1,450,500.