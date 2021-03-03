Marriages
Feb. 14-21
Brooklynne Irene Kenney of Ottumwa to Henry Harrison Kellar, Ottumwa.
Atheana Raylynn Reeves of Ottumwa to Timothy Blake Rukgaber, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Feb. 22
John A. and Rose E. Sholes to Landry Mabassy Nlandu and Nancy Mundendji Kuzikesa, 405 E. Second St., $175,000.
Elizabeth A. Gee and David J. Gee to Charlie Newton and Kathy Newton, 1418 Swanson Ave., $42,500 to $43,000.
Crystal Carlberg and Kevin Carlbert to Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch, 602 E. Finley Ave., $33,000 $33,500.
Ottumwa Market on Main, LLC, to Ottumwa Community School District, 331 E. Main St., $500,000 to $500,500.
J. Himar Hernandez-Santana and Amy Louise Norris-Hernandez to Ean B. Troester and Avery J. Troester, 174 Vogel Ave., $160,000 to $160,500.
Vicki G. Bride to Daniel Streeter and Pamela Streeter, rural farmland, Moravia, $90,000 to $90,500.
Feb. 23
Jeremy Frase and Melanie Frase to John Lindsey, 916 James St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Garland G. and Linda F. Bogle to Daniel Roger Thrasher III and Kristen Elise Thrasher, vacant ground, Agency, no price given.
Feb. 24
Michael E. Richards to Donia Leann Ehret and Rodney Jay Troxel, 402 S. Moore St., $26,000 to $26,500.
Fitsum Bayu to Jaime Carrazco and Michelle Carrazco, 702 Ellis Ave., $87,000 to $87,500.
Ric Nanc Developments, L.C., to Central Iowa Ventures, LLC, 808 Filmore St., $69,000 to $69,500.
Jerry Findley and Tonya Findley to Central Iowa Ventures, LLC, 121 N. Moore St.,
$35,000 to $35,500.
US Bank, National Assoc., to Frederick E. Ver Schuure and Cynthia Jo Ver Schuure, 302 N. McLean St., $15,001 to $15,501.
Kaz C. Long to Kenneth Hazelwood, 10958 Bladensburg Road, $60,000 to $60,500.
Feb. 25
DGOGEddyvilleia040120, LLC, to Eddyville DG, LLC, 107 Merina Ave., Eddyville, $1,315,500 to $1,316,000.
Feb. 26
South Ottumwa Savings Bank, trustee of Gwen Hall Revocable Trust, to John Eric Sandegren Jr. and Diana Sue Sandegren, bare ground on Milner Street, $6,500 to $7,000.
Jay Frank Chickering Estate to Tyler C. Patterson, 8711 Fox Hill Road, Agency, $82,400 to $82,900.
Gwen Hall Revocable Trust, South Ottumwa Savings Bank, trustee, to Martinez Construction, LLC, 5758 140th St., $92,500 to $93,000.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank, trustee of Lorraine Gilroy Revocable Trust, to John Eric Sandegren Jr. and Diana Sue Sandegren, bare ground on Milner Street, $6,500 to $7,000.
Marcus Anthony Dearborn to Breanne S. Garrett, 417 Grandview Ave., $87,500 to $88,000.
John A. Anderson Estate to Travis O’Leary, 2857 Oak Meadow Drive, $77,250 to $77,750.
Lorraine Gilroy Revocable Trust, South Ottumwa Savings Bank, trustee, to Martinez Construction, LLC, 5758 140th St., $92,500 to $93,000.
Laura S. Mitchell to Scott Ridgway, 321 Wildwood Drive, $11,000 to $11,500.
Rippling Waters, and Iowa nonprofit corporation, successor by merger to Rippling Waters Property, to Van Mor Properties, LLC, 102 and 104 S. Market St., $550,000 to $550,500.