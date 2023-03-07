Feb. 26-March 4
Marriages
Maryam Gabriela Alonso Rivera to Alfonso Abimael Cifuentes Herrera
Tracy Gold to Christopher Ashton Heine
Espy Tuttle to Richard James Speas
Land transfers
Feb. 27
David B. Howard to David B. Howard Trust, 10006 Highland Center Road.
Hilario Chacon Jr. and Kristen Chacon to Karen L. Pickett, 426 N. Iowa Ave., $70,000.
Dorothy L. Throckmorton to Oswaldo A. Sierra, 221 Fairview Ave., $22,500.
Doris M. Nordyke Estate to Judith L. Jackson, land in Wapello County.
Kenneth E. Nordyke Estate to Judith L. Jackson, land in Wapello County
Judith L. Jackson and Verl Jackson Jr. to V&J Land LLC, land in Wapello County.
Feb. 28
Danny J. Hazzard to Danny J. Hazzard and Dana J. Crow, 201 Spring St., Chillicothe.
Kristy Adkins to Hilario Chacon Jr. and Kristen Chacon, 1521 N. Jefferson St., $204,000.
Yurin F. Pacheco Leon to Yurin F. Pacheco and Edwin Estuardo Leon Pacheco, 701 Queen Anne Ave.
Darold D. Reynolds Estate to HFP Holdings LLC, 12644 River Road, $410,000.
Southern Iowa Diesel Inc. to HFP Holdings LLC, 12644 River Road.
March 1
Nicole C. Marble to Benjamin E. Marble, 1015 N. Court St.
Nancy Thomas to Kristy Adkins, 178 E. Alta Vista Ave., $90,000.
Kristy G. Ridgway to Scott A. Ridgway, 429 W. Second St.
Darren Batterson and Lisa J. Batterson to Lisa J. Batterson and Darren Batterson, 17821 60th St.
March 2
Thomas D. Robertson Estate to Joan R. Ochoa and Gregory W. Robertson, ground in Wapello County.
Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla Guerra to Jose M. Tiu Tojin and Amalia Perez Natareno, 222 N. Hancock Ave., $65,000 (contract).
Charles R. Foster and Verna J. Foster to Bryan D. Johnson, 1302 U.S. Highway 63, Bloomfield, $219,000 (contract).
Brent Edel and Kari Edel to Philip D. Lyon Revocable Trust, ground in Wapello County, $732,000.
Ottumwa Hotel Group Inc and AmericInn of Ottumwa Inc. to Jay Chehargoga LLC, $2,250,000.
Paul and Norcita Seals Family Revocable Trust to Katharine Bagby, 1109 N. Court St., $82,500.
Randy Owings Sr. and Lu Lanie Owings to Randy Owings Sr., Lu Lanie Owings, Michael J. Owings and Jennifer A. Owings, 407 First St., Eldon.
John Proctor and Kimberly D. Proctor to John Proctor and Kimberly D. Proctor, 12004 Rutledge Road.
March 3
Other Guys Sewer & Drain LLC to Alfredo Mejia, 422 Wabash Ave., $79,500.
Eric E. Clark and Antoinette Clark to Stacy Boyer and Joslyn Boyer, 21196 U.S. Highway 34, Blakesburg, $250,000.
