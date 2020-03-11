Marriages
Feb. 29
Alicia Majin Cruz of Ottumwa to Santiago Olivarez-Cordova, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
March 2
A and R Ranch, LLC, to Dean A. Richmond and Dawn M. Richmond, bare land, no price provided.
Amanda R. House, n.k.a. Amanda R. O’Leary, and Timothy M. O’Leary to Jon A. McCormack, 911 S. James St., $59,000 to $59,500.
Francisco Nuno to Main Street Schoolhouse, Inc., 1117 E. Main St., $12,000 to $12,500.
Timothy E. Osteen and Cynthia A. Osteen to Derek Gates and Claudia Gates, 1202 Hayne St., $10,000 to $10,500.
Charlotte J. Reneau to Rachelle L. Morrison, 628 Hamilton St., $109,500 to $110,000.
March 3
Mark Jansen to Suzanna Garza and Jose Garza, 745 Pocahontas Lane, $65,000 to $65,500.
Eric Allen Humble and Maria Humble to Vivian J. Krimmel, 302-308 McPherson Ave., $12,000 to $12,500.
Richard W. Day Living Trust dated March 27, 1997, to Staci Lee, 1634 Albia Road, $65,000 to $65,500.
March 4
Tige A. Chance to Angela S. Dean, bare ground, $33,000 to $33,500.
Mitchell R. Padavich to Fisaha Tekle, 150 N. Moore St., $69,000 to $69,500.
Betty J. Utterback to Jonathan Vozenilek, 8822 163rd Ave., $113,000 to $113,500.
March 5
Betty L. Cameron to Ricky L. White, vacant ground, $1,500 to $2,000.
Douglas D. Ewing to John A. Sholes, 312 W. Park Ave., $65,000 to $65,500.