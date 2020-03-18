Marriages
March 5-7
Balbaneda Chiara to Erick Arturo Rodriguez Rios.
Jacqueline Rivera to Luis Fernando Castellon Maldonado.
Land transfers
March 9
Max S. Lamis to Mark A. Lamis, bare ag land on 73rd Street, Agency, $12,500 to $13,000
CKM2, LLC, Constance K. Meek, managing member, to Jerry I. Potts, 709 Wood, Eldon, $1,095 to $1,595.
Brent A. and Kari Edel to Ervin Edel and Marilyn Edel, unimproved land, $636,740 to $637,240.
Bruce and Selena Hayes to Ronald K. and Cynthia A. Brown, 102 W. Walnut, Eldon, $55,000 to $55,500.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Bret Larson and Heather Larson, 3123 Lake Road, $280,500 to $281,000.
March 10
Jose Soto and Martha Soto to Milagros Alvarez Guerrero, 521 Ellis Ave., $44,000 to $44,500.
KBC Investments, LLC, to Crosby & Baum Properties, LLC, 505 S. Sheridan St., $4,200 to $4,700.
Jose Soto and Martha Soto to Yunier Leyva Baez, 514 Lillian St., $59,000 to $59,500.
Cesar Alonso Cruz Ochoa and Maria Felix Cordova Garcia to Magdalena Detojin and Diego Cesar Tojin Tiu, 821 W. Fourth St., $35,000 to $35,500.
United States Department of Agriculture to Davis Property Management, LLC, 305 S. Fourth St., Eddyville, $40,550 to $41,550.
Estate of Steven C. Thompson to David T. Stice and Fonda J. Stice, 14177 50th St., $35,000 to $35,500.
March 11
Kelly Reed Real Estate, LC, to Jerry Anthony Houk, 203 E. Main St., $38,000 to $38,500.
Ajinomoto North America, Inc., to Sebastian Alfaro Campos, 38 Schwartz Drive, $147,000 to $147,500.
Chad Carlson and Lindsay Carlson to Michael W. Barnes and Cynthia L. Barnes, 153 Vanness Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Wagner, LLC, to Alejandro Guzman, 811 Allison St., $33,000 to $33,500.
Lynn L. Clingman to Jeffrey A. Cameron, 1405 N. Jefferson St. #7, $102,500 to $103,000.
March 12
Jake Petersheim to Mark Andy Schilling, 114 S. Cooper Ave., $16,000 to $16,500.
March 13
Wilson B&L, LLC, to Michael Stewart and Robin Stewart, 326 E. Main St., $50,000 to $50,500.
John and Noma Woudenberg to Christner Properties, LLC, 304 E. Main St., $24,500 to $25,500.