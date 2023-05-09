May 1-5
Marriages
Erin Nicole Marcum to Ryan Nicholas Hoselton
Land transfers
May 1
Michael H. Wilson to Wesley McCoy and Kristin McCoy, 425 Minneopa Ave.
Susan J. Boxx to Craig Richards, 228 S. Moore St., $12,000 (contract).
Maxine M. Chidester Estate to Gary Chidester, 304 E. State St., Blakesburg.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Kirby Wrecker Service LLC, 1506 Albia Road, $230,000.
Cooksey LLC to Madyson T. Blackburn-Castillo, 1410 Mowrey Ave., $85,000 (contract).
Steven M. Clifton to Tammy L. Spurgeon, 108 Osceola St.
Douds Stone LLC to Tayler Riggen and Katie Riggen, land in Wapello County, $850,000.
May 2
Jana Roman to Jana Roman and Jared Hemmings, 443 Elmdale Ave.
Lisa L. Magrane to Joshua E. Gridley, 311 Carter Ave., $163,500.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Gerson D. Garcia Diaz and Minerva Garcia, 632 N. Cooper Ave., $42,900.
Becky A. Chambers to Burrell Elites LLC, 205 E. Hickory St., Blakesburg, $55,000.
Becky A. Chambers to Burrell Elites LLC, ground in Blakesburg.
Brock M. Simmons and Jennifer Simmons to Diana Mendez, 2116 N. Jefferson St., $50,000.
Therese R. Heminger to John D. Mitchell and Tracey L. Mitchell, 836 E. Woodland Ave., $87,000.
Randy A. Sweeney and Sharon K. Sweeney to James T. Bartlett, 309 E. Fifth St., $260,000.
MLF Properties LLC to SEIA Rentals LLC, 548 Minnesota St., $50,000.
Makenzie Mull to Lidtka Estates LLC, 212 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $37,000.
May 3
John R. Collins II and Angela S. Collins to Yohanes Kebede, 529 Church St., $105,000.
Virgil L. Reinhard Estate to Gary Reinhard, land in Wapello County.
Virgil L. Reinhard Estate to Janet Poe, land in Wapello County.
Janet Poe and Gregory Poe to Janet Poe and Gregory Poe, land in Wapello County.
Joann D. Gottschalk and Dale F. Gottschalk Trust to Randy A. Sweeney and Sharon K. Sweeney, 1632 Greenwood Drive, $215,000.
Denny Oswaldo Guido Garcia to Alexander J. Saukerson, 907 W. Finley Ave., $124,350.
May 4
Michelle K. Williams to Mark A. Williams, 210 N. Weller St.
Mark A. Williams to Triple T Properties, 210 N. Weller St., $25,000.
Joyce McCoy to Megan Mason, 940 S. Weller St., $57,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Tisha Thomas, 614 Wabash Ave., $88,000 (sheriff sale).
ARHC PhottIA01 LLC to OTALC LLC, 173 E. Rochester Road, $2,250,000.
May 5
Michael D. Sprau and Tracee E. Sprau to Michael and Tracee Sprau Family Revocable Trust, 62 Schwartz Drive.
Phillip W. Keck Estate to Ehctet Properties LLC, 914 Johnson Ave.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Richard P. Tully and Kristina L. Tully, 815 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $75,000.
