May 1-7
Marriages
Moshi Moses to Roby Harry
Natasha Lynn Clawson to Kristopher Wayne Musgrove
Madison Nicole McSparen to Donovan Drake Babcock, both of Eldon
Yonalynn Makaya to Vanry S. Lohn
Nicole Danielle Peyton to Andrew James Larkin
Land transfers
May 2
Kurtz Development Inc. to CCC Investment Properties LLC, 1157 N. Elm St., $575,000 to $575,500.
May 3
Marsha Schark (executor of Aletha Helen King Estate) to Shane Smith, 705 E. Williams St., $51,000 to $51,500.
Dominga Pineda and Abida Pineda to Mirian C. Flores and Marcial De Jesus Cerna Flores, 851 S. Adella St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Jai Shri Inc. to NNDYM OTK Inc., 2813 N. Court St., $1,450,000 to $1,450,500.
Donna Ruth Bosley to Derek Gates and Claudia Gates, 556 S. Moore St., $25,000 to $25,500.
River Community Credit Union to Scott Ridgway, 510 Tacoma Ave., $5,000 to $5,500.
May 4
Rham 2 LLC (owned by Richard Halley and Dorothy Drees) to Ken Rawlin, 1023 E. Second St., $32,000 to $32,500 (contract).
Roger Hackman to Martyn Phillips, 232 E. Main St., Agency, $115,000 to $115,500.
May 5
Rex Leon Jones to Dalton Casey Jones and Amanda Jean Jones, 11872 118th Ave., $200,000 to $200,500.
May 6
Bradley & Fleming Enterprises Inc. to Alexander Coleman, 220 W. Fifth St., $40,000 to $40,500 (contract).
Jerry A. Houk to Kohlton Kirkpatrick and Jennifer Kirkpatrick, 114 N. Ransom St., $108,000 to $108,500.
Michelle Lynn Villa and Manuel Villa to Carlos Majin, 10202 N. Jefferson St., $10,000 to $10,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose Ellen Sholes to Geldy Mpela, 921 Albia Road, $108,150 to $108,650.
Steven L. Landgrebe and Jennifer L. Landgrebe to Kenneth T. Thorne and Courtney M. Thorne, 12337 237th Ave., $260,000 to $260,500.
Gregory J. Fleming and Rosetta Fleming to Alexander Coleman, 144 N. Willard St., $35,000 to $35,500.
William J. Thompson to Michael S. Lewis, 1148 Gurley Ave., $5,000 to $5,500.
Beverly C. Larkin Estate to Timothy Orr and Suzanne Orr, ground in Wapello County, $123,986 to $124,486.
Brooklyn's Steakhouse LLC to Eric Clark and Antoinette Clark, 103 E. State St., Blakesburg, $25,000 to $25,500.