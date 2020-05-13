Marriages
May 9
Karla Valeria Espino Santa Maria to Kyler Adam Fosdyck.
Land transfers
May 4
Wise Men Properties, LLC, to William Gordon and Josolynn S. Gordon, 535 N. Green St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Shannon L. Eakins to Britt Builders, Inc., bare land, Agency, $23,000 to $23,500.
May 5
Hickory Grove Community Church to Yolanda Victoria, 430 Minneopa Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Oak Tree Properties, LLC, to Dixie Leon, 418 S. Foster Ave., $8,500 to $9,000.
May 6
John M. Jaeger and Carrie L. Jaeger to Christopher G. Wilson and Matthew C. Wilson, 201 Vogel Ave., $118,000 to $118,500.
Terrance P. Shannon and Susan L. Shannon to Mahmoud Alameddine and Rosa Machaco, 16580 Highway 34 No. 1 (a.k.a. 1 Bear Creek Estates Drive), $265,000 to $265,500.
May 7
Scott and Lisa Kirby to Kasey Bowen, 2546 Meadowdale St., $135,000 to $135,500.
Orrin Wayne and Leah Verneda McCarty to Shawn D. Osborne, 1826 Richmond Ave., $60,000 to $60,500.