May 8-12
Land transfers
May 8
Mary Lou Moffit Estate to M&L Entities Inc., 22379 87th St., Blakesburg.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Nora Bellon, 310 W. Mary St., $39,900.
Stephen C. McBeth and Carolyn A. McBeth Revocable Trust to Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips, ag land in Wapello County, $1,304,524.
Mark A. Williams to Antonio Godoy, 1012 E. Second St., $17,000.
May 9
Jill H. Skindlov to Erik G. Harsch, 7278 172nd Ave., $70,000.
Keith Hill and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Fredy A. Guerra and Karla A. Guerra, 133 S. Milner St.
May 10
Christopher A. Diekmann and Chantal D. Diekmann to Bryce E. Findley, 701 S. Ransom St., $102,000.
Larry D. Jack and Deborah A. Jack to Larry D. Jack and Deborah A. Jack, 841 Ellis St.
May 11
Debra A. Kent to Daniel Mendoza, 433 N. Pocahontas St., $116,500.
Larry Simerl and Sherry Simerl to Larry Simerl and Sherry Simerl, 6254 70th Ave.
May 12
Beatrice Lopez and German Ramos to G&B Carpentry and Remodeling Inc., 1018 S. Webster St.
John E. Bullock Estate to Jeffrey S. Allen, 212 N. McLean St., $50,000.
Ronald E. Thompson and Joyce L. Thompson to Randy V. Hemm and Kelli Hemm, ag land in Wapello County, $50,000.
Kelly E. Hemm to Randy V. Hemm Jr., ag land in Wapello County.
Bradley Perkins to Kate V. Birrell and Christopher Birrell, 606 Winchester St., $178,500.
James Danaher to Asbury Heights LLC, 1321 Asbury Ave. and 1412 Sherwood Drive, $457,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.