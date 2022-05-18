May 8-14
Land transfers
May 10
Dangie Properties LLC to David Eugene Nordyke III, 1033 S. James St., $51,000 to $51,500 (contract).
Michael E. Comer to Tiki Hut Investment, LLC, 349 N. Ferry St., no amount given.
Samuel G. Stewart to Trey M. Knight, 625 S. Sheridan Ave., $74,675 to $75,175.
May 12
Empire Lodge No. 269, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Ottumwa to Jeramy Ingle, 921 Church St., $120,000 to $120,500.
May 13
Gary M. Short Sr. and Katherine Short to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 409 E. Main St., $125,000 to $125,500 (contract).
Gregory N. Kubbe and Christine D. Kubbe to Keeley O. Paris, vacant ground in Wapello County, $175,000 to $175,500.
McGee Properties LLC to Connie R. Howard, 713 Glenwood Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.