Marriages
May 8
Nicole Jo Ann Mitchell of Ottumwa to Caleb Lawrence Hopkins, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
May 10
David D. Utterback and Ashley D. Utterback to Russell N. McGee, 123 Lynwood, $65,000 to $65,500.
May 11
Mary D. Glosser et al to J&J Rents, LLC, 930 Silk Ave., $3,500 to $4,000.
Tracy Hatfield and Margaret A. Moore to Parker Fye, 902 Glenwood Ave., $110,000 to $110,500.
May 12
Dean Heffelmeier to Sara Lemonds, 719 Pocahontas, $86,775 to $87,275.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Jose Luis Sanchez Godina, 314-318 N. Benton St., no price provided.
Barbara A. Weber to Yogi Baird and Amanda K. Baird, 919 Center Ave., $27,500 to $28,000.
May 13
Sheila J. Adams to Reinaldo Torres, 328 Tacoma Ave., $49,000 to $49,500.
David W. Benson and Sharon R. Benson to James Benson, 515, 517, 521, 525 and 529 Elm St., Eldon, $40,000 to $40,500.
Virginia A. Jones to C&C Manufacturing, Inc., and Jon Clinton, 64 Schwartz Drive, $219,000 to $219,500.
May 14
Michael J. Schwartz and Leticia Schwartz to Rafael Guzman Rangel, 809 Quincy Ave., $2,000 to $2,500.
Randy J. Sieren and Susan E. Sieren to Sieren Farm Land, LLC, no address listed, $1,090,000 to $1,090,500.