Marriages
May 2
Alexis Morgan Brandt to Brandon Dean Reck.
Land transfers
May 11
Lee Anne Montgomery to Evonne R. Mahaskey, 1405 N. Jefferson St., Unit 2, $105,000 to $105,500.
Tony Chickering to Bailey VanBlaricom, 3418 Hwy. 918, Eldon, $12,000 to $12,500.
Evonne R. Mahaskey to Ethan Nunnally and Megan R. Cook, 10181 180th Ave., $172,100 to $172,600.
May 12
City of Ottumwa to Whatsoever You Do, Inc., 117 S. Iowa Ave., $125 to $625.
Josh Lunt and Brandy Lunt to City of Ottumwa, 315 N. Jefferson St., no price provided.
May 13
Brian C. and Cody L. Bolin to Kathy J. Humble and David C. Bolin, 416 Ann St., Agency, $46,000 to $46,500.
Dan Lee Von Rentzell to Beverly Joan Hall, 502 Hamilton St., $64,000 to $64,500.
Harrietta Davis to Rigoberto Leon, 626 N. Cooper St., $20,000 to $20,500.
May 15
James Stookesberry to Andrew E. Woodard Revocable Trust and Stacey D. Woodard Revocable Trust, 15262 60th St., $275,000 to $275,500.
Brent and Kari Idol to Michael and Kay Spieler, vacant land, $91,500 to $92,000.
Gerald and Eva Starbuck to Nancy and Mary Kehn, 2645 Clearview St., $105,000 to $105,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to Miranda Moreno Portillo and Pedro Moreno Portillo, 835 W. Second St., $28,000 to $28,500.
Jacob Mathis and Shelby Durflinger to John and Rose Sholes, 405-411 E. Second St., $95,000 to $95,500.
Leigh and Larry Miller to Kaylee Stockwell, 518 Burrhus St., $54,000 to $54,500.