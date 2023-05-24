May 15-19
Marriages
Alina Anorve Loreto to Wilfredo Alvarez
Land transfers
May 15
Cari R. Neis to Christopher J. Neis, 18112 Rock Bluff Road.
John R. Swarney II and Lorri P. Swarney to John P. Bergstrom and Heather L. Bergstrom, 941 N. Court St., $200,000.
Kyle E. Carriker and Rebecca H. Carriker to Billy A. Benevidez, 905 N. Court St., $75,000.
Archie N. Farrell Estate to Amber Carroll, 10877 Bladensburg Road, $235,000.
Phyllis J. Herrington to Burrell Elites LLC, lots in Eddyville.
Phyllis J. Herrington to Burrell Elites LLC, lots in Eddyville.
Trevor A. Beggs Estate to Jared Beggs, 513 Lee St., $25,000.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Karen R. Jacobs, 14345 50th St., $75,000.
Roy E. Henry to Michael R. Fenner, 312 W. Fifth St., $2,500.
May 16
Rick Lathrop and Rhonda Lathrop to Nisha Lathrop, 314 N. Hancock St.
Bryan A. Schertz and Brenda W. Schertz to Brian L. Moore, ground in Wapello County, $403,000.
Jerry L. Blomgren Estate to John Sales and Mary Sales, 611 S. Adella St., $23,000.
Derrick R. McDowell and Kris McDowell to Ronald R. McKelvey Jr. and Crystal L. McKelvey, 125 S. Schuyler St., $64,490.
Christner Properties LLC to Ashley Davis and Anthony Lettington, 304 S. Second St., Eddyville, $19,000.
Ethan C. Conrad and Tori B. Conrad to Andrew Larkin and Nicole Larkin, 18013 Rock Bluff Road, $265,000.
Charles L. Cremer and Beverly J. Cremer to Charles M. Cremer, ground in Agency, $27,000.
Charles L. Cremer and Beverly J. Cremer to Charles M. Cremer, ground in Agency, $4,000.
Lura M. Meyers to Private Housing Company Inc., 15472 200th Ave., Eddyville, $75,000.
City of Ottumwa to Maria Reyes and Leonardo Reyes, 701 W. Fourth St.
City of Ottumwa to Maria Reyes and Leonardo Reyes, 601 N. Wapello St.
Lance E. Kehn to Mary C. Kehn, 1233 N. Adams Ave.
Sergia Garcia to Alma Medina, 536 S. Ward St.
May 17
Tommy L. LaRue Estate to Katherine M. LaRue, 1123 W. Mary St.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Tannim Covert and Amanda Covert, 166 Northview Ave., $85,000.
Tannim Covert and Amanda Covert to Charity Moffat, 166 Northview Ave., $101,000.
Oak Tree Properties LLC to Jesse Leon, 709 Boone Ave., $9,500 (contract).
Bret R. Larson and Heather M. Larson to Jacob R. Hellwig and Rebecca S. Hellwig, 3123 Lake Road, $450,000.
May 18
Rham 2 LLC to Jason Rawlin, 113 N. Moore St., $32,000 (contract).
Ronnie E. Brubaker to Anthony J. Vermeer, 15988 Highway 149, $160,000.
Jack K. Groshong and Darla J. Groshong to Jeffrey Groshong and Angela Groshong, 214 and 208 N. Moore St.
John C. Anderson and McKenna J. Anderson to James M.H. Clingman, 22 Schwartz Drive.
Daniel J. Kirmse to Cage Kirmse, 2366 N. Court St., $82,000.
May 19
Sean T. O'Brien and Cathy L. O'Brien to Tun Tun and Moe Linn, 25 Bear Creek Estates Drive, $290,000.
Stephen C. and Carolyn A. McBeth Revocable Trust to Scott W. Durflinger and Erin E. Durflinger, land in Wapello County, $1,656,600.
Stephen C. and Carolyn A. McBeth Revocable Trust to Scott W. Durflinger and Erin E. Durflinger, land in Wapello County, $936,000.
Bryan Hafits to Aaron Logan and Megan Logan, 131 Deppe Lane, $242,000.
TAO Services LLC to Elisabeth Jordan, 531 Indian Trail Road, $299,999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.