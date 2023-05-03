April 24-28
Marriages
Venessa Mechelle Hager to Andrew Neal Martin
Land transfers
April 24
Sherry L. Smith to Stephen R. Smith, 453 N. Fifth St.
Janice Rutledge to Tiffany Lancaster, 206 E. Court St.
April 25
Lynn L. Clingman to Betty R. Potts, 1405 N. Jefferson St., Unit 4, $160,000.
Shwe Htoo to Paw Kee Lar, 424 N. Jefferson St.
Gerardo Victoria and Patricia Perez to Yolanda Victoria, 120 E. Maple St., $36,600.
April 26
Central Iowa Ventures LLC to Rippling Waters, 2009 W. Second St., $30,000.
Michael J. McKay and Susan M. Wolf to Andrea Gerritson, 622 E. Alta Vista Ave., $211,500.
Joyce J. Van Cleave and Richard Van Cleave to Ethan A. See, ground in Blakesburg.
April 27
Janice Rutledge to Tiffany Lancaster, 202 E. Court St., $80,000.
Stephen M. Johnson to Steven M. Johnson, 219 Gara St.
Burrell Elites LLC to Tristan Elswick and Kelli A. Elswick, 304 Walnut St., Eddyville, $137,500.
Brooke Hammes to Robert Seamans and Shayna Jo Seamans, 1013 E. Williams St., $93,500.
Ask Hospitality LLC to Kindred House of Ottumwa LLC, 2824 N. Court St., $1,330,000.
April 28
Thousand Keys Acquisitions LLC to 215 Tollgate Realty LLC, 319 N. McLean St., $7,501.
Boe Reh to Kyaw Moe and Thandar Oo, 541 S. Ward St., $150,000.
Joyce J. Van Cleave and Richard Van Cleave to Ethan A. See, 105 E. Oak St., Blakesburg, $75,000.
OHP 3 LLC to Terry L. Orndorff and Mary Jo Orndorff, 1119 Monroe Ave., $5,500.
Stephen M. Johnson to Stephen M. Johnson, 519 N. Green St.
Mary Jane Parker Estate to Elton R. Renaud, 109 N. Hancock St., $46,000.
Gregory N. Kubbe and Christine D. Kubbe to Scott D. Hastings and Jennifer A. Hastings, 202 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $245,000.
Diana L. Fuller Estate to Michael A. Turner, 414 E. Maple St. and other ground in Ottumwa, $98,000.
Olga E. Woudenberg Trust to Thein Htay, 227 N. Marion St.
Thein Htay and Ma Thein Hla to Carlos Majin, 227 N. Marion St.
Sandra Sklavos Estate to Fay Sporer Estate, ground in Wapello County.
James Moore to Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips, ground in Wapello County.
Michael D. Sporer and Teri L. Sporer to Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips, ground in Wapello County.
Michael D. Sporer and Teri L. Sporer to Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips, ground in Wapello County.
Faye Sporer Estate to Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips, ground in Wapello County, $525,000.
Faye Sporer Estate to Todd D. Phillips and Barbara T. Phillips, ground in Wapello County.
Scott Poole and Jennifer Poole to Laura Strickland, ground in Wapello County, $50,000.
Colton Tischer and America Tischer to Kathy Schmidt, 309 Kenyon St., $217,000.
Brenda D. Long to Logan J. Lamb and Stacey Lamb, 501 N. Fourth St., Eddyville, $14,500.
