April 24-30
Marriages
Kristin Dianne Petronella to Ryan Joshua Zwer
Amanda Kaye Cale to Edward William Hull
Mimiann Miann Nuokus to Cherrin Kalus
Maria Isabel Sandoval-Lopez to Hector Rangel-Duron
Annie Sue Henry to Thomas Edward Bozeman
Land transfers
April 25
Murray Beinhart and Connie Beinhart to Robert Staylee LLC, vacant ground in Wapello County, $800,000 to $800,500.
Timothy W. Johnson and Nichole M. Johnson to Robert L. Rusch and Lisa R. Rusch, 304 Tacoma Ave., $9,635 to $10,135.
April 26
U.S. Bank National Association to EHCTET Properties LLC, 2504 N. Court St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Donald Pratt to Maria Rayna Nunez Lara and Guillermo Solis Rivera, 1605 W. Main St., no amount given.
Voss Equipment Rental Co. Inc. to Morgan Properties of Iowa LLC, 118 S. McLean St., $225,000 to $225,500.
Lunt Reliability Service LLC to Derek John Lane, 610 Wabash Ave., $40,500 to $41,000 (contract).
D.C.I.E. LLC to Iowa X-plosion Cheer and Tumbling LLC, vacant ground in Wapello County, $10,000 to $10,500.
April 27
Bryce C. Smith to Michael Dudley, 216 Filmore St., $135,000 to $135,500.
Tony R. Kopp and Rhonda Kopp to Timothy Kopp and Crystal Kopp, 1006 Queen Anne Ave., $18,000 to $18,500 (contract).
Dale D. Terrell and Aranda C. Terrell to Manuel Reyes and Maria Garcia, 914 E. Williams St., $153,000 to $153,500.
April 28
Frank Dennis Williams and Victoria Lynn Williams to Lorjim Q. Cudal and Jihan C. Cudal, 339 N. Ferry St., $35,000 to $35,500 (contract).
Karen Jo Hamre to Marina Reyes Escobar, 319 W. Maple Ave., $129,500 to $130,000.
April 29
William I. Steele and Amy M. Steele to Barry Lamos and Wendy Lamos, 9710 100th St., lot 10, $47,000 to $47,500.
Joshua R. McAfee and Allie R. Koehn to Trenton J. McKay and Rhonda R. McKay, 15085 25th St., Bloomfield, $270,000 to $270,500.
FTJ Southshore LLC to Fred Svejda and Tatyana Svejda, non-residential farmland in Wapello County, no amount given.
Lawrence J. Laumeyer and Sarah C. Laumeyer to Sony Limage, 130 E. Maple Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
Keith and Inez Hill Revocable Trust (dated Dec. 15, 2016) to Matthew J. Brown, 925 S. Milner St., $22,500 to $23,000.