Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Marriages
Megan Casey White to Andrew Justin Gunter
Jennifer Ruth Wagner to Dylan Michael Johnston
Kjierstin Nicole Ridgway to Mitchell Robert Boyd
Amanda Lynn Moore to Marcus Andrew Brown
Chelsea Anna Griffiths to Cody Brian Carter
Land transfers
Oct. 31
Kathryn L. Jaske Gardner Revocable Trust to Jennifer J. Stokes, 2346 Timber Lane, $170,000.
ACC 260 LLC to Patriot Residential LLC, 308 S. Third St., Eddyville, $14,000.
IAT 27 LLC to Jesse Leon, 101 S. Schuyler St., $9,000.
Christopher W. Larkin and Teresa D. Larkin to Craig C. Larkin, ag land in Wapello County.
Summer McCabe to Daniel E. Smith and Joanna L. Smith, 311 Allison St., $60,000.
Michael J. Mellin to Patricia E. Jones, 447 Hackworth St., $102,130.
Virginia M. Gardner (trustee of Virginia M. Gardner Trust) to Kathryn L. Jaske Gardner Revocable Trust, 7 Weaver Circle, $200,000.
Allen Paytes Estate to Blake J. Howard, 105 Sunflower St., Eddyville, $129,900.
Nov. 1
Gary M. Short and Katherine L. Short to Oscar Leon, 924 S. Hancock St., $18,000.
Michael E. Davidson II and Ann M. Davidson to Buck Y. Bibby, 807 W. Elm St., Eldon.
Buck Y. Bibby and Tabatha Boughner to Michael E. Davidson II, 210-212 E. Walnut St., Eldon.
Patricia A. Thurman Estate to Marilyn A. Edel, ag land in Wapello County, $1,029,600.
Chad J. Grant and Porchia A. Smith to Raul Cruz, 1610 Locust St., $50,000 (contract).
Juanita K. Heckethorn and Donald L. Heckethorn to Douglas Heckethorn and Lois Heckethorn, parcel of 5821 S. Madison Ave., $18,000.
James R. Erck and Martin D. Erck to Like Home Properties LLC, 535 Appanoose St., $42,000.
Luke D. Goemaat and Laura K. Goemaat to Alex D. Lindgren, 445 S. Willard St., $89,500.
Sheryl L. Leydens and Rick A. Leydens to Nathaniel Wooldridge and Tabitha Wooldridge, 708 Mill St., Eddyville, $187,000.
Nov. 2
Kenneth Vincent Owens to Kenneth Vincent Owens Revocable Trust, 703 Morris St., 8784 Copperhead Road and 310 Lake Drive.
Green Rooster LLC to SEIA Rentals LLC, 822 Ellis St., $45,000.
Sanford Weaver and Susan Weaver to Michael Bastron and Amelia Bastron, 833 Ellis St., $65,000.
Eric E. Edwards and Dorothy N. Edwards to Donald E. Moore and Bobbette R. Moore, 85 Woodshire Drive, $285,000.
John Vannes to Bryan S. Claussen and Dakota L. Claussen, 203 S. Cedar St., Kirkville, $24,000 (contract).
Blake J. Irwin and Nicole E. Irwin to Earc Pilcher, 3223 42nd Ave., Eldon, $208,500.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Hector Gabriel Martinez Camacho, 817 S. Sheridan Ave. and vacant lot on South Sheridan Avenue, $25,000 (contract).
Nov. 3
John P. Hammond and Tammy Hammond to David Blaise and Cheryl Blaise, 1914 Chester Ave., $25,000.
Catherine A. Chebuhar to Polaris Properties LC, land on Albia Road, $165,000.
Martha Marie Martin Estate to Johnston Properties LLC, 550 Ray St., $18,800.
Ronald M. Streeby, Vincent C. Sumner and Mary S. Sumner to Jeff Box and Jane Box, 700 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $65,000.
Roman Angel Paz Flores and Nallely Morales Manzano to Heiro Concepcion, 923 E. Second St., $93,800.
Thomas F. Kintigh Estate to Gevock Real Estate LLC, lots in Ottumwa, $1,050.
Nov. 4
Donald W. Sandifer and Cheryl D. Sandifer to Donald W. Sandifer and Cheryl D. Sandifer Revocable Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Juan Carlos Hernandez and Ana B. Cendejas de Hernandez to Torrell R. Washington and Samantha C. Dover, 802 N. Fellows Ave., $149,000.
Donna L Reed Estate to Sandra Key Parker Estate, Dayna D. Parker and Chad Parker, land in Wapello County.
Sherry L. Smith to Scott A. Ellis, ground in Ottumwa.
