Nov. 6-12
Marriages
Kathleen Emiline Larkin to Dalton Troy Kraber
Rhaya Kristine Richmond to Mason Chance Tubb
Alexis Nicole Mitchell to Andrew Bruce Schroeder
Land transfers
Nov. 7
Emery A. Neer to Kale C. Critchlow, 730 Lillian St.
Elliott Oil Company to Edsa Auto LLC, 532 N. Jefferson St., $55,000 (contract).
Don D. Larson and Laura Larson Quijano to Jessie Mattingly and Michaela Mattingly, 53 Woodshire Circle, $345,000.
Indian Hills Community College to Integrity Electric LLC, lot at Ottumwa Regional Airport, $40,000.
Jessie Mattingly and Michaela Mattingly to Josie Lagle, 529 S. Milner St., $85,000.
Battersons Reel Place LLC to Brady D. Meldrem Trust, 279 E. Rochester Road, $270,000.
Nov. 8
Jennifer Stokes to Kevin G. Halley, 221 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $190,000.
Josie Marie Hipsher Estate to Mariah Nichols, 23 Michelle Drive, $132,000.
Larry E. Jones Estate to Ronald E. Manatt, Constance K. Coleman and Larry J. Manatt, land in Wapello County, $120,000.
Connie Gale Estate to Ronald E. Manatt, Constance K. Coleman and Larry J. Manatt, land in Wapello County.
Nov. 9
Wapello County Historical Society to City of Ottumwa, 210 W. Main St., $480,000.
Donna L. Main and Jerrol L. Main to Robyn Smith, 818 Richmond Ave., $86,000.
Melinda L. Moore and Jeffrey A. Moore to Randy L. Hutchinson, 202 S. Cedar St., Kirkville, $35,000.
Delores J. Pettengill to L. Gevock & Sons LLC, 2439 N. Jefferson St., $150,000.
Rafael Ochoa and Silvia Ochoa to Rosario Gonzalez and Arcelia Gonzalez, 303 Chester Ave., $188,000.
Wells Fargo Bank to Fidel Esteban Artiga and Antonia Artiga, 202 Grand Ave., $41,700.
Nov. 10
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Jajaira Rachel Martinez, 334 N. Weller St., $65,000 (contract).
Janet S. Latta to Thomas Williams, lot in East Maple Avenue, $5,000.
Harry C. Turney and Jana M. Turney to Harry C. Turney, Jana M. Turney and Adam B. Turney, lots in Ottumwa.
Dustin J. Durflinger to Durflinger Enterprises LLC, 4522 River Road.
Raymond E. Barker and Charlotte L. Barker to Raymond E. Barker, Charlotte L. Barker, Jeromy Barker and Chelsea A. Barker, 715 Minneopa Ave.
Charles L. Eyman and Laurel J. Eyman to Cle 3 LLC, 727.36 acres in Wapello County.
