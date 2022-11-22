Nov. 13-19
Marriages
Daniela Margarita Ramirez Rodriguez to Cassio Augusto Lopes De Barros
Chelsea Deanne Burress to Cory Lee Salter
Savanna Bree McCombs to Zachary Ross Denno
Ashlynn Marie Krieger to Brittany Michelle Harland
Land transfers
Nov. 14
Brooke Butler to Jason Butler, 17 Greenbriar Lane.
Jeff Johnston and Tammy Johnston to Dakota Johnston, land in Wapello County.
David Blaise and Cheryl Blaise to Bruce Magee Jr., 1914 Chester Ave.
David Guzman Ruiz and Livier Judith Nunez to Jesus David Guzman Nunez, 1225 South St.
Nov. 15
William Hynick to Weh Trust, land in Wapello County.
Willian Hynick to Weh Trust, land in Wapello County.
Frederick E. Verschuure and Cynthia J. Verschuure to Martin Gonzalez Andrade, 222 S. Adella St., $11,598.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Numa Property Management, 1016 Grant St., $25,150.
Michael J. Schwartz and Leticia Schwartz to Stephanie A. Kanour, William J. Kanour and Shirley M. Tillinger, 2552 Meadowdale St., $95,000.
Jerry L. Rousch and Barbara A. Roush to Andrea Klyn, 9350 74th St., $125,000.
Richard V. Dalbey and Teresa G. Dalbey to Stephanie A. Kanour, William J. Kanour and Shirley M. Tillinger, 1834 Gladstone St., $85,000.
Steams 135 LLC to Kristopher W. Musgrove and Natasha L. Musgrove, 825 Ingersoll St., $35,822.
Kristopher W. Musgrove and Natasha L. Musgrove to Mark Turner, 825 Ingersoll St., $30,000.
Allen J. Giltner and Lorraine D. Giltner to Julie D. Thomas and James G. Thomas, 9356 94th Ave.
Jesus Is the Answer Fellowship to Eduardo Cristian Aguirre Oestmann, 1005 S. Weller St., $38,000.
Eduardo Cristian Aguirre Oestmann to Iglesia Siro Ortodoxa De Antioquia En Centroamrica USA Inc., lot on Weller Street.
Robert F. Box Estate to City of Ottumwa, 1223 Albia Road, $15,000.
Bonnie L. Box to City of Ottumwa, 1223 Albia Road.
Nov. 16
Ezekiel D.N. Elkins to Kristopher W. Musgrove and Natasha L. Musgrove, 215 Marianna Ave., $115,000.
Lisa A. Blythe Estate to Roland C. Davis and Linda S. Davis, 719 Morris St., $9,000.
Peter J. Stetson and Jerre Stetson to Tracy L. Alexander, 803 Filmore St., $79,000.
Judith K. Farrington Estate to David Ades and Christina Ades, 1022 S. Hancock St., $32,000.
David Ades and Christina Ades to At Home Rentals LLC, 1022 S. Hancock St.
Nov. 17
Lynne M. Sandegren to Phillip Green and Brandy Green, 1327 W. Williams St., $115,000.
Helen M. Stout and Marty Stout to Helen M. Stout and Marty Stout, 112 Sunflower Drive, Eddyville.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to P&M Properties LLC, 602 Wabash Ave., $37,121.
Stacy L. Wasson Living Trust to Happy Home Respite Services LLC, 7 Carter Court Lane, $194,500.
Ricki Marie Ramos to Ericka D. Fenton and Joshua S. Kurka, 919 S. Hancock St.
Liridon Aliu to Selman Aliu, lots on Richmond Avenue.
Amy L. Beattie to Jeffery Heifort, 733 Elma St., $75,000.
Amy L. Beattie to Jeffery Heifort, 732 S. Ray St.
Nov. 18
Daniel L Sedore and Regina Sedore to Theron L. Fligg, 6123 River Road, $80,000.
Emmett Van Veen Jr. Estate to John R. Paxton III, 1336 W. Williams St., $120,000.
Mark Jansen to Rosalinda Wright, vacant ground in Ottumwa, $8,400.
Rosalinda Wright and Spencer A. Wright to Yenifer V. Sosa and Ricardo Sosa, 716 McKinley Ave., $45,000.
Kenneth H. Martin to Jerry L. Roberts, 305 N. Main St., Blakesburg, $27,000.
Rodney L. Thomas and Kimberly E. Thomas to Ronald D. Thomas, 1315 N. Wapello St., $18,000.
