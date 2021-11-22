Marriages
Nov. 14-20
Jimmie Jo DeWitt to Casey Lee Stufflebeem
Land transfers
Nov. 15
Wells Fargo Bank N.A. to Earc Timothy Pilcher, 2306 W. Main St., $22,500 to $23,000.
Gary Bert McDaniel Sr. to Jonathan Behrle and Heather Behrle, 7424 Copperhead Road, $25,000 to $25,500.
Clara Belle Long to Kim L. Shepard and Brenda L. Shephard, 13561 Angle Road, $165,500 to $166,000.
Karen S. Pregon and Gary A. Pregon to Donna A. Evans, 1335 N. Elm St. #206, $57,000 to $57,500.
Nov. 16
Donna A. Evans to Dana M. Peck, 341 Hackworth St., $105,000 to $105,500.
James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman to Timothy L. Hance and Kellie M. Rocha, 749 Wildwood Drive, $158,500 to $159,000.
Nov. 17
Beatriz Medrano Lopez to Maria Hayes, 225 S. Ransom St., $83,000 to $83,500.
David E. Gates to Gary M. Short Jr., 506 S. Sheridan Ave., $10,000 to $10,500.
Andy Alderson to Ground Zero Properties LLC, 11122 Bladenburg Road, $132,500 to $133,000.
Ann M. Wilbanks, Duane N. Wilbanks and Payton M. Wilbanks to Shawn Kellar, 851 S. Davis St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Willis Adcock and Shana Adcock to John Bienusa and Tammy Bienusa, 1054 S. James St., $6,000 to $6,500.
Bob Lancaster Oil Co. Inc. to Mark S. Lancaster and Teresa M. Lancaster, 1146 Orchard St., $33,830 to $34,330.
DA Investment Properties LLC to Cooksey LLC, three lots in the 600 block of N. Adams Ave., $435,000 to $435,500.
Great Lakes Restoration LLC to Jo Ann Walker, 228 S. Davis St., $74,160 to $74,660.
Nov. 18
Joe Eakins a/k/a Joey Eakins to Charles C. Knott a/k/a Charles Cain Knott, bare land in Wapello County near Eldon, $320,000 to $320,500.
Colleen Collett Estate to Bradley D. Glosser, 104 N. Main St., Blakesburg, $94,000 to $94,500.
Jeremy C. Meads to Steven Noble and Melissa Noble, 18587 74th St. and 40 acres, $545,000 to $545,500.
Constance K. Meek, CKM22 LLC managing member to Zach Richards 6678 73rd St., $37,000 to $37,500.
Nov. 19
Roger D. Reck and Diane M. Reck to Nathan Overturf, 1002 E. Mary St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Carolyn Margaret Cox to Hunter L. Weinhold, 317 N. Madison Ave., $107,900 to $108,400.
Jesse R. Jensen to Maria D. Rivera, 413 Minnesota St., $70,000 to $70,500.