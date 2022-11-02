Oct. 23-29
Marriages
Jackeline Ivette Santos to Luis Alonson Castellanos
Melany Mikala Omiatek to Dylan Jon Skinner
Land transfers
Oct. 24
Timothy L. Plank and Cheryl A. Plank to Rick Walraven, lot near Eddyville.
Timothy L. Plank and Cheryl A. Plank to Rick Walraven, land near Eddyville.
County Bank to Burrell Elites LLC, 304 Walnut St., Eddyville, $34,500.
Oct. 25
Cynthia S. Meinders and Rodney D. Meinders to Cynthia S. Meinders and Rodney D. Meinders, 1944 Gladstone Circle.
Linda M. Gee to Charles L. Hoskins, 9540 217th Ave., Blakesburg, $129,300.
Timothy L. Plank and Cheryl A. Plank to Rick Walraven, 1215 Berdan St., Eddyville, $312,000.
David E. McSpadden and Janice B. McSpadden to Christina M. Smith, 126 Shaul Ave., $137,500.
Oct. 26
Paul A. Roberts to Kasi K. Culp, land in Wapello County.
Paul A. Roberts and Kasi K. Culp to Paul A. Roberts and Kasi K. Culp, 1229 South St.
Shane Smith to Maria D. Gonzalez and Gonzalo Gonzalez, 437 Chester Ave., $75,000.
Timothy A Garrels and Stephanie Garrels to Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC, 105 Caster St., Eldon, $85 (tax sale).
Carrie K. Bennett to Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC, 1211 Hammond Ave., $744 (tax sale).
Family Homes Association Inc. to Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC, 122 S. Iowa Ave., $46 (tax sale).
James S. Rupp and Kimberly A. Skinner to Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC, 926 W. Third St., $1,807 (tax sale).
Valerie Wilson to Integrity Investment REO Holdings LLC, 1722 Mable St., $137 (tax sale).
Larry D. Meixner to Auctor Chao LLC, ground in Ottumwa, $69 (tax sale).
Timothy O. Meister and Julie Meister to Jo Anne Pierce, 170 Vogel Ave., $150,000.
Hasan Jasarevic and Rahmane Jasarevic, Samir Jasarevic, Sead Jasarevic, and Sejija Weeks and Josh Weeks to Irma Estela Rodriguez Belloso, 519 E. Mary St., $53,000 (contract).
Linda K. Rowe to Lori Miller, 9082 28th St., $40,000.
Claudette K. Reeves to Gary M. Short and Katherine L. Short, 924 S. Hancock St., $15,000.
Oct. 27
Bonnie J. Chandler to Bonnie J. Chandler, Barbara S. Murray and Tamara J. Morris, 826 Allison Ave.
Joel A. Franklin (executor of Gary L. Franklin Estate) to DeWees-McCoy Properties, Inc., 1015 Glenwood Ave., $32,000.
Richard T. Mayson and Kristin L. Mayson to Cole A. Campbell, 7 Bell Drive, $229,000.
Donald A. Knotts and Giselle L. Knotts to Hasan Jasarevic, Rahmane Jasarevic and Samir Jasarevic, 2239 W. Main St., $28,000 (contract).
Heather Martin to Nicholas Butler and Jamie Dobrinske, 107 E. State St., Blakesburg, $45,000 (contract).
Kenneth M. Hazelwood Estate to Lokus Ngo, 10958 Bladensburg Road, $50,000.
Oct. 28
Robert Barnett and Kelly Barnett to Richard T. Mayson and Kristin L. Mayson, 12003 118th Ave., $190,000.
Robert Barnett and Kelly Barnett to Richard T. Mayson and Kristin L. Mayson, ground in Ottumwa.
Marissa Alvarez to Donna M. Dobson, 211 Vogel Ave., $155,000.
Karen Short to Michell Pascarella, 559 S. Moore St., $87,000.
Patricia J. Parcel to Brandon J. Feske, 1534 Swanson Ave., $69,500.
Jeffrey Hornback and Rebecca Hornback to Kirkland Davidson, ground in Wapello County, $45,000.
Joyce J. Bishop to Jerry O. Bishop Jr., 129 N. Sheridan Ave.
