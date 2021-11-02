Marriages

Oct. 25-31

Oct. 26

Jacqueline Nicole Wallace, Ottumwa, to Izahia Lee Rushman

Miranda Virginia Lynn Mock, Ottumwa, to Kacey Edward Lovell, Ottumwa

Oct. 27

Tayle Jo Knight to Austin Eugene Bakalar

Oct. 29

Nichole Lee Smith, Ottumwa, to Christopher Allen Stiver, Ottumwa

Brandy Deanne Cloke, Eldon, to Jason Allen Jones, Eldon

Land transfers

Oct. 25

Estate of Nancy Faye Kittle to Brad Stines, 1726 Milwaukee Ave., Ottumwa, $10,000 to $10,500

Hazel C. Berry Revocable Trust to Rafael Ochoa and Sylvia Ochoa, 303 Chester Ave., $66,500 to $67,000

Estate of Patricia Anderson to Gary Short, 333 Osceola St., Ottumwa, $18,000 to $18,500

Timothy Campbell and Sandy Campbell, of Carlisle, to Brian Bradley and Jennifer Bradley, 10481 155th Ave., $5,000 to $5,500

Timothy Campbell and Sandy Campbell, of Carlisle, to Brian Bradley and Jennifer Bradley, 10481 155th Ave., $30,000 to $30,500

Lucas C. Bresch and Ashley N. Bresch to William E. and Leslie G. Bohi Revocable Living Trust, 502 Chester Ave., $126,000 to $126,500

Mark Keasling to Francisco Tojin Chivalan of Mount Pleasant, 2101 W. Second St., $58,000 to $58,500

Oct. 26

Indian Hills Community College (Merged Area XV School District School Board) to Gary Mishler and Valerie Mishler of Bloomfield, bare land, $108,000 to $108,500

Douglas W. Wright and Sheila R. Wright to Sebastian Silva Zuniga, 724 Minneopa Ave., $154,000 to $154,500

Sangam Family Trust to Jorge A. Valdez and Araceli Valdez Alba, 721 W. Fourth St., $95,000 to $95,500

Michael Spaulding, of Eldon, to Justin R. Shepard, 602 W. Walnut St., Eldon., $44,000 to $44,500

W. Brian White and Willene J. White to Gabriel Calicio Lopez, 407 Appanoose St., $34,000 to $34,500

Oct. 27

Janis Higgins, Castle Rock, Colorado, to Rick Heald, 418 S. Schuyler St., $34,500 to $35,000

Michael J. Ashlock and Jonalyn M. Ashlock to B&J Rentals LLC, 315 N. McLean St., $45,000 to $45,000

Oct. 28

Loretta F. Guffey Estate, of Exline, to Green Rooster LLC, of Bloomfield, 822 Ellis Ave., $42,000 to $42,500

Austin Bakalar to Mitchell R. Boles, of Eldon, 316 S. Ferry St., $70,000 to $70,500

Shelly Marie Nelson, Vicky L. Dahlgren and Lucinda Jo Nelson-Thorson to Alejandro Leon Utrera and Kyra A Utrera, of Blakesburg, 543 W. Highland Ave., $99,000 to $99,500

