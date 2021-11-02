Marriages
Oct. 25-31
Oct. 26
Jacqueline Nicole Wallace, Ottumwa, to Izahia Lee Rushman
Miranda Virginia Lynn Mock, Ottumwa, to Kacey Edward Lovell, Ottumwa
Oct. 27
Tayle Jo Knight to Austin Eugene Bakalar
Oct. 29
Nichole Lee Smith, Ottumwa, to Christopher Allen Stiver, Ottumwa
Brandy Deanne Cloke, Eldon, to Jason Allen Jones, Eldon
Land transfers
Oct. 25
Estate of Nancy Faye Kittle to Brad Stines, 1726 Milwaukee Ave., Ottumwa, $10,000 to $10,500
Hazel C. Berry Revocable Trust to Rafael Ochoa and Sylvia Ochoa, 303 Chester Ave., $66,500 to $67,000
Estate of Patricia Anderson to Gary Short, 333 Osceola St., Ottumwa, $18,000 to $18,500
Timothy Campbell and Sandy Campbell, of Carlisle, to Brian Bradley and Jennifer Bradley, 10481 155th Ave., $5,000 to $5,500
Timothy Campbell and Sandy Campbell, of Carlisle, to Brian Bradley and Jennifer Bradley, 10481 155th Ave., $30,000 to $30,500
Lucas C. Bresch and Ashley N. Bresch to William E. and Leslie G. Bohi Revocable Living Trust, 502 Chester Ave., $126,000 to $126,500
Mark Keasling to Francisco Tojin Chivalan of Mount Pleasant, 2101 W. Second St., $58,000 to $58,500
Oct. 26
Indian Hills Community College (Merged Area XV School District School Board) to Gary Mishler and Valerie Mishler of Bloomfield, bare land, $108,000 to $108,500
Douglas W. Wright and Sheila R. Wright to Sebastian Silva Zuniga, 724 Minneopa Ave., $154,000 to $154,500
Sangam Family Trust to Jorge A. Valdez and Araceli Valdez Alba, 721 W. Fourth St., $95,000 to $95,500
Michael Spaulding, of Eldon, to Justin R. Shepard, 602 W. Walnut St., Eldon., $44,000 to $44,500
W. Brian White and Willene J. White to Gabriel Calicio Lopez, 407 Appanoose St., $34,000 to $34,500
Oct. 27
Janis Higgins, Castle Rock, Colorado, to Rick Heald, 418 S. Schuyler St., $34,500 to $35,000
Michael J. Ashlock and Jonalyn M. Ashlock to B&J Rentals LLC, 315 N. McLean St., $45,000 to $45,000
Oct. 28
Loretta F. Guffey Estate, of Exline, to Green Rooster LLC, of Bloomfield, 822 Ellis Ave., $42,000 to $42,500
Austin Bakalar to Mitchell R. Boles, of Eldon, 316 S. Ferry St., $70,000 to $70,500
Shelly Marie Nelson, Vicky L. Dahlgren and Lucinda Jo Nelson-Thorson to Alejandro Leon Utrera and Kyra A Utrera, of Blakesburg, 543 W. Highland Ave., $99,000 to $99,500