Marriages
Oct. 17-25
Skylee Nicole Trimble of Ottumwa to Conner Wayne Mier, Ottumwa.
Emily Nicole Wilson of Ottumwa to Derek James LeBoeuf, Ottumwa.
Amanda Joy Parramore of Ottumwa to Justin Tyler Wood, Ottumwa.
Krystal Lynn Peterson of Ottumwa to Carl Evan Gamble, Ottumwa.
Mia Christine Cavanaugh of Ottumwa to Jonathan Clarke Petrillo, Ottumwa.
Macy Kay Cox of Ottumwa to Caleb James Tanksley, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Oct. 26
Cynthia S. Van Hoorn to Michaela S. Vice and Dwayne Vice, 617 Elma St., $63,000 to $63,500.
Nancy K. Short to Brian T. Jones and Heather D. Jones, 2831 Oak Meadow Drive, $188,000 to $188,500.
Oct. 27
Joyce Louise LaRue to Poker Face, LLC, 715 Lillian St., $2,000 to $2,500.
Michele R. James to Patrick Barrett, trustee, Bluebird Holding Trust, 732 Green St., $5,000 to $5,500.
Kari Sue Dye to Ralph J. Decker, 302 Kenyon Ave., $10,000 to $10,500.
Samuel and Gloria Ayala to Rony and Ivone Alegria, 142 S. Fellows, $32,000 to $32,500.
Oct. 28
Victor Gregory McClure to DeBoth, Inc., 513 E. Vine St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Dorothy M. Woodard and Bruce L. Woodard to Rodney D. Hulen, 905 Queen Anne Ave., $48,500 to $49,000.
Warrene M. Webber, Larry and Patrice Webber, Gary and Miriam Webber, Linda and Terry Northcutt to Robert J. Arendt and Sharon K. Cunningham, 7458 Wapello/Keokuk Road, $240,000 to $240,500.
Kevin D. Eastlick to Loresa White, 26 Pinehurst Circle, $280,000 to $280,500.
Dennis W. Emanuel to Dennis A. How, trustee, 21 Birchwood Heights, $285,000 to $258,500.
Oct. 29
Trent Mull to J. Loreto Gonzalez Herrera, 2217 E. Main St., $10,750 to $11,250.
Trenton Wade Woods to Tara M. Clark, 13702 65th St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Michael G. Wright to John and Faith Tray, 2615 Marilyn Road, $140,000 to $140,500.
Larry P. Leatherman and Gwen P. Leatherman to Richard L. VanWeelden and Cheryl D. VanWeelden, 401 N. Ninth St., Eddyville, $1,290 to $1,790.
Chippewa Creek Properties, LLC, to Jim Rendell, 7133 120th St. Lot 30, $52,000 to $52,500.
Mary Ann Lemon, trustee of the Mary Ann Lemon Revocable Trust, to India L. Ross, 213 E. Manning Ave., $103,000 to $103,500.