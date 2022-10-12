Oct. 2-8
Marriages
Kellie Nichole Schumacher to Zachary Michael Shafranek
Sydney Paige Cormeny to Joseph Lee Mitchell
Senija Jasarevic to Joshua Fred Weeks
Nicole Lynn Paris to Jon William Cox
Cerissa Ann Reynolds to Michael David Frigge
Land transfers
Oct. 3
Jeffrey L. Barton and Brenda L. Barton to Rhonda M. Barnett and Craig S. Barnett, 230 N. Sheridan Ave., $62,000 (contract).
Shannon Goodwin, Alek Smith, Wapello County Sheriff, and City of Ottumwa to Numa Property Management LLC, 1016 Grant St., $25,150.
Dillon F. Smith and Annalena Rippen Smith to John A. Gilworth and Mahnaz K. Gilworth, 16580 U.S. Highway 34 Unit 41, $420,000.
Jessica A. Thompson and Douglas R G Thompson to Jimmy Murphy and Janice Murphy, 32 Friendly Lane, $150,000.
Bill Hinshaw and Merrille K. Hinshaw to Blakesburg Christian Church, 202 and 206 S. Main St., Eddyville.
Zachary E. Mikita and Alexa Mikita to Abigail Heckethorn, 16091 15th St., $160,000.
Oct. 4
Destiny J. Ballew to Kaila Wheeldon and Dylan Giles, 307 S. Fifth St., Eddyville, $123,500.
Clemons Properties One LLC to North Court LLC, 2839 N. Court St., $8,950,000.
44 Group LLC to Tun Tun and Moe Moe Linn Thinzar, 609 and 621 W. Second St., $300,000 (contract).
Anthony Vanderbeek (executor of Linda R. Vanderbeek and Rodney Vanderbeek Estate) to Brandon Plate and Shelby Plate, 18733 220th Ave., Eddyville.
Lindsey Kiechle (executor of Janelle J. Kiechle Estate) to Gary Short, 1809 W. Main St., $28,000.
Lorri Bain (administrator of Tracy S. Reed Estate) to Gary M. Short, 1323 N. Wapello St., $40,000.
Oct. 5
Richard L. Sample and Michael L. Sample (co-trustees of Sharon J. Sample Trust) to Richard L. Sample Trust, 420 W. Golf Ave.
Christopher R. Goode and Shalynn R. Goode to Freddie F. Hill Jr., ground in Ottumwa.
Kristen Cremer to Jarred M. Beggs (administrator of Trevor A. Beggs Estate), 513 Lee Ave.
Leona J. Sammons and Jamie L. Sammons to Stephanie A. Kanour, William J. Kanour and Shirley M. Tillinger, 1119 Richmond Ave., $99,000.
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Jorge A. Villeda, 564 S. Ransom St., $59,000 (contract).
Brent Edel and Kara Edel to Chris Glosser and Kim Glosser, ag land in Wapello County, $315,900.
Key Outdoor Inc to Key Properties LLC, lots in Ottumwa.
Oct. 6
Ellen Foudree to Ann Riedel, 18 Kingsley Drive.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 618 N. Fifth St., $35,000.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 715 S. Ransom St., $30,000.
Sharon E. Stroh to Adam Williams and Elizabeth Williams, 407 Crestview Ave., $139,900.
Jason C. Shepard and Mendy M. Shepard to Steven Hagmeier, 453 S. Willard St., $160,000.
Oct. 7
G&G Global Investments LLC to Ernest Wailes, 915 S. Hancock St., $45,000 (contract).
Jerry Potts, Julia Potts and Brandon Potts to Carl R. Culp and Kasi Culp, 506 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $14,200 (contract).
Idaelda Cardenas Arias to Odilaisys Hecheverria Arias, 120 E. Highland Ave.
Kilder & Mirza LLC to Daysi Johana Hernandez Flores and Orbelina Flores, 118 Mc Pherson Ave., $12,000.
G&G Global Investments LLC to Julio Chavez, 416 Appanoose St.
Barbara J. Hawley to Skylar S. Genners, 9778 100th Ave., $169,000.
Melissa J. Schuttlefield to Jon M. Schuttlefield, ag land in Wapello County.
Richard C. Wemer Jr. to Hawkeye Carramazza, 725 Church St.
