Marriages
Oct. 1-2
Dani Nicole Reed of Ottumwa to Kyle Matthew Kent, Ottumwa.
Melissa Annette Vanderburg of Blakesburg to William Andrew Glosser, Blakesburg.
Elynna Suzette Perry of Ottumwa to Kalvin Scott Maskrey, Ottumwa.
Jocelyn Elaine-Ann Hammack of Ottumwa to Isaias Efrain Santos, Ottumwa.
Sydney Ann Grooms of Ottumwa to Jacob Robert Thomas, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Oct. 4
M-W Livestock Inc. to Lonny D. Reck and Cathy J. Reck, vacant ground, $200,000 to $200,500.
Mary Runkle to Orlin John Lewis and Norma Kay Lewis, 618 Overman Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
Doris Jean Boos to Christopher May, 339 Mahaska, Agency, $51,500 to $52,000.
Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, to DLY Rentals, LLC, 302 Tindell St., $30,000 to $30,500.
James and Tammy Hopkins to Jerry Lee Potts, 312 Caster St., Eldon, $10,000 to $10,500.
Jerred Pierce to Tally Sines, 121 Minnesota St., $87,000 to $87,500.
Oct. 5
Gregory Bowman and Sharon Bowman to Karen Valeska Maldonado Media, 514 N. Green St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Scott J. Smith to Richard Webster II and Caitlin Webster, 6 Sawgrass Trail, $340,000 to $340,500.
Cody Pitcher and Ashlie Pitcher to Like Home Properties, LLC, 1450 Swanson Ave., $33,000 to $33,500.
Constance K. Meek, CKM 15, LLC, managing member, to Jesse Leon, 807 Lillian St., $3,508 to $4,008.
Danny Ray Norris and D. Anita Norris to Koray Yildirim, 16388 Farson Road, Hedrick, $205,000 to $205,500.
Joel W. Hinebaugh and Erin E. Hinebaugh to Timothy D. Fagundus, 410 E. Maple Ave., $90,000 to $90,500.
Oct. 6
Marshall D. Dias and Sarah L. Dias to Jacob W. Nordyke Sr. and Bette Nordyke, 630 N. Court St., $115,000 to $115,500.
Sandra Espinoza and Eduardo Morales to Guadalupe Cortes and Eduardo Padilla, 238 S. Willard St., $56,000 to $56,500.
German E. Cardozo-Giraldo to Oliver Campos Nava, 741 Pocahontas Lane, $85,500 to $86,000.
Christine Worth, executor, to Scott and Jenilee McCarty, 1536 Lake Road, $169,000 to $169,500.
Oct. 7
Carrie Mendibles to Say Saw Said, 111 N. Cherry St., $54,000 to $54,500.
Anthony Teninty to Matthew Mullikin, 20 acres bare agricultural land, $140,000 to $140,500.
Oct. 8
MLP Properties, LLC, to McGee Real Estate, LLC, 109 S. Clay St., $37,000 to $37,500.
Brian L. Cronce and Leigh A. Blackorby to Oscar Orlando Cruz and Ledvia Cruz, 423 Osceola St., $62,000 to $62,500.
Bella Vista Real Estate to Haley J. Shepard and Conner R. Shepard, 175 N. Ward St., $168,900 to $169,400.