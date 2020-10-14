Marriages
Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
Haleigh Nicole Conners of Ottumwa to Zachary Allen Clawson, Ottumwa.
Nury Jazmin Santos Murga of Ottumwa to Milton Adiel Pacheco Batres, Ottumwa.
Tia Nicole Walker of Ottumwa to Devon Ray Robert, Ottumwa.
Land records
Oct. 5
Lick Creek, Inc., to Shawn and Laura Berry, 1120 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $215,000 to $215,500.
Lorian J. Eaton to Brian C. and Nancy J. DeMoss, 3015 E. Main St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Taxman Ptr 2, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 125 Epps St, no price provided.
Taxman Ptr 10, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 113 N. Moore St., price provided.
Dorothy Drees Jewlelry and Engraving, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 1, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 1936 Albia Road, price provided.
Taxman 1, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 917 E. Williams St., price provided.
Taxman Ptr 7, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 819 Ogden St., price provided.
Arthur L. Feeler and Vera Jean Swezy-Feeler to Samatha Hopkins, 10051 Old Agency Road, $107,000 to $107,500.
Linda Marie Manley and Douglas Allen Manley and Kathy Stephenson to Jody M. Crand, 6002 River Road, Eldon, $41,500 to $42,000.
Dorothy Drees Designs, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 603 E. Mary St., price provided.
Taxman Ptr 11, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 328 Lincoln Ave., price provided.
Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees to RHAM 3, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 408 Church St., price provided.
Taxman Ptr 10, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 1, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, parcel on Rock Bluff Road, price provided.
Taxman Ptr 6, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 711 S. Moore St., price provided.
Taxman Ptr 4, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM 2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 313 N. Ash St., price provided.
Oct. 6
James F. Pettry to Michael E. Rounceville and Leslie L. Rounceville, 428 Elmdale Ave., $170,000 to $170,500.
Joe Bontrager and Eli Bontrager to Matthew J. McIntyre and Lauren D. McIntyre, 10012 Highland Center Road, $147,500 to $148,000.
Oct. 8
Klaeton and Holly Van De Kieft to Justan and Jennifer Cremer, 395 E. Rochester Road, $155,000 to $155,500.
Oct. 9
RLRM Land, LLC, to Ross Harrington and Melinda Harrington, 10933 Nickel Ave., Bloomfield, $293,500 to $294,000.
Catherine J. Rempe to Connie L. Horton, 1145 Lillian St., $135,000 to $135,500.
Margaret Kay Day Estate to Kayla W. Shelton, 1212 W. Mary St., $67,995 to $68,495.
Beverly Diltz to Rosa Sorto De Duran and Oscar G. Duran Rodas, 138 S. Milner St., $72,500 to $73,000.
Brent A. and Kari Edel to Lyle and Nichole Collett, unimproved land, $418,200 to $418,700.
Diana Morrow to John M. Stevens Jr. and Cindy Radocaj-Stevens, 1325 Mowrey Ave., $38,000 to $38,500.