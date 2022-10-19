Oct. 9-15
Marriages
Nikole Sue Kalar to Treyton Scott Denniston
Cindy Louise Barker to Caleb Owen Mitchell
Karen Sue Miller to Thomas Andrew Ploss
Nicole Jaira Benito Mendoza to Christopher Jacob Singleton
Land transfers
Oct. 10
Lawrence R. Shilling to Lawrence R. Shilling, Michael A. Shilling and Lawrence A. Shilling, 616 S. Moore St.
Wapello County Conservation Commission to Randy Reed, ag land in Wapello County.
Oct. 11
Thomas K. Jager (trustee of Thomas K. Jager Trust) to Thomas K. Jager Trust, 19115 Columbia Road, Eddyville.
Michelle Ridlen (administrator of Joanne J. Albright Estate) to Dayton J. Packard, 1437 S. Milner St.
Jarry E. Shipley and Arletta M. Shipley to Jarry E. Shipley and Arletta M. Shipley Revocable Trust, 3623 Little Soap Road.
Maple Grove Investments LLC to IAT 53 LLC, 5981 Cliffland Road.
Belmond Holdings LLC to IAT 53 LLC, 940 N. Court St.
Brad Crill and Jessica Crill to Cole B. Crill and Jodi E. Crill, 103 Railroad St., Blakesburg.
Felix Casarrubias and Gaudencia Casarrubias to Rina Garcia de Rivera, 808 Center St., $105,000.
IAT 91 LLC to Yenger Logistics LLC, 642 S. Milner St.
Jeffrey L. Bowley to Jeffrey L. Bowley and Ronald J. Christy, 1001 and 1007 E. Fourth St.
Oct. 12
Vicente Renteria Vera and Laura Guadalupe Baca Andrade to Wells Fargo Bank, 911 E. Second St., $20,300.
Claudia Elisabeth Enloe (trustee of Olga E. Woudenberg Trust) to Thein Htay, 223 N. Marion St., $20,000.
Frederick C. Gilbert and Sally J. Gilbert to Frederick C. Gilbert and Sally J. Gilbert Family Trust, 514 W. Woodland Ave.
Frederick C. Gilbert and Sally J. Gilbert to Frederick C. Gilbert and Sally J. Gilbert Family Trust, 13678 65th St.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Victor Arturo Rodriguez Guevara, 535 S. Davis St., $70,000 (contract).
Stephen L. White and Karen S. White to Kassidy N. O'Leary, 1417 Silverwood Lane, $120,000.
Bella Vista Real Estate LLC to City of Ottumwa, 521 Ottumwa St.
Oct. 14
Travis W. Corcoran and Chelsie Corcoran to Patricia Kanselaar, 207 N. Fifth St., Eddyville, $45,000.
Rham 2 LLC to Kilafwa Wakuk, 113 N. Moore St., $35,000 (contract).
Ashley M. Diers and Jarrod Diers to Stephanie A. Kanour, William J. Kanour and Shirley M. Tillinger, 227 S. Moore St., $82,000.
Matthew J. Wilson and Ashley Wilson to Charles Stogdill and Virginia R. Stogdill, 504 Lake Drive, $75,000.
Mitchell R. Boles to Bret R. Larson and Heather Larson, 316 S. Ferry St., $75,000.
Nathan T. Joyce and Jennifer L. Joyce to Michael L. James, 126 S. Webster St., $62,500.
Michael S. Hemm to Jerry L. Potts, 302 Cornell St., Eldon, $30,000.
