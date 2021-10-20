Marriages
Oct. 9-10
Jessica Lopez Arevalo of Ottumwa to Israel Baeza, Ottumwa.
Carla Jean Richards Woodley of Ottumwa to Robert James Schippers Jr., Ottumwa.
Alyson Kate Ulin of Agency to Tyler Eugene Goodell, Agency.
Morgan Lynn Houk of Ottumwa to James Jonathan Hedkethorn, Ottumwa.
Narka Rapa of Ottumwa to Henry Buruta, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Oct. 11
Jerred Scott Pierce to Summer Schleiger, 730 Pocahontas Lane, $41,500 to $42,000.
Oct. 12
Sandra K. Streeby to Anthony and Carrie Teninty, 4095 63rd Ave., Eldon, $140,000 to $140,500.
Barbara J. Cernetisch to Lisa L. Wright, 6482 Locust St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Brian Carroll and Amber Carroll to Austin Deevers, 910 Johnson Ave., $85,000 to $85,500.
Somerhome, LLC, to 3252, LLC, 417 Hackworth, $55,000 to $55,500.
Benjamin Lee and Cynthia Lee to Josie L. Young and Donavan K. Young, 107 N. Ninth St., Eddyville, $173,000 to $173,500.
Tim Skinner Farms, LLC, to Arian Farms, LLC, 0 15th St., $157,500 to $158,000.
Oct. 13
Juanita C. Jones to B&J Rentals, LLC, 931 N. Elm St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Jeff Allan Fite and Rosemary Fite to Nathan Overturf and Katlyn Overturf, 412 Wildwood Drive, $50,000 to $50,500.
Mildred R. Breon and Sandy G. Masterson to 10-15 Regional Transit Agency, 532 S. Madison Ave., $78,000 to $78,500.
Donald J. Bandson and Geraldine Bankson to Cyrus Teague, 15174 Blackhawk Road, $178,000 to $178,500.
Creekside Real Estate, LLC, to Ivan Osorio and Miranda Osorio, 903 Glenwood Ave., $140,000 to $140,500.
Lesley Conning and Terrance Ewanochko Conning to Vicki Northup, 6 Birchwood Drive, $420,000 to $420,500.
Oct. 15
Barbara U. Walker Trust, dated May 21, 2018, to Alan L.McNiel and Judith A. McNiel, 1785 U.S. Highway 34, Batavia, $333,000 to $333,500.
Ron Jacobsen to Allan G. Rice and Lana Rice, trustees of the Allan G. Rice Trust, 9 Eleanor Drive, $220,000 to $220,500.
Kent David and Carlson, a.k.a. Kent Carlson, to Brent Edel and Kari Edel, 5581 Cemetery Road, $220,000 to $220,500.
Steven Paul Mundell and Nancy Kay Stevens, co-trustees of the Robert Max Mundell Family Revocable Trust dated Jan. 8, 20218, to Jeannie Saner, 1128 S. Sheridan St., $91,000 to $91,500.
Estate of Louis W. Crumes to DCIE Enterprises, LLC, 2803 Roemer Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Bryce D. Millikin, Allison J. Millikin and Arthur W. Millikin, Margie J. Millikin to Christopher A. Sieren and Kimberley L. Sieren, rural route, Hedrick, $913,736 to $914,236.
Brett S. Graham and Megan E. Hawk, n.k.a. Megan E. Graham, to Matthew A. Kopp and Aundera L. Tubb, 924 Glenwood Ave., $82,400 to $82,900.
Vivian E. Stein Estate to Bryce D. Millikin, Allison J. Millikin and Arthur W. Millikin and Margie J. Millikin, rural route, Hedrick, $1,826,584 to $1,827,084.