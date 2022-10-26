Oct. 16-22
Marriages
Karina Bizarro Aguilar to Francisco Garcia Mendez
Jomina Mejbon to Julio Rilik
Leticia Dawn Downing to Raymond Arthur Wilson
Shoshannah Nicole Harwell to Carter Eli Roberts
Kaitlyn Michelle Fiscella to Austin Lee Moore
Land transfers
Oct. 17
Mark A. Draper to Mark A. Draper and Sue A. Draper Revocable Trust, 115-121 N. Weller St.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 11464 Copperhead Road, $98,826.
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Scott A. Ellis, 441 S. Moore St.
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Scott A. Ellis and Jennifer L. Monroe, 133 S. Elm St.
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Scott A. Ellis, 1613 Calvin Place
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Scott A. Ellis, 123 N. James St.
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Scott A. Ellis, 112 S. Van Buren Ave.
Oct. 18
Roy N. Woodruff and Debra L. Woodruff to Andy Alderson and Lisa Knights, 7371 194th Ave., $425,000.
Steinaway & Conder Inc. to Marty E. Davis, 156 Hill Ave., $70,000 (contract).
Teresa Martin to Donis Osmel Sierra and Roxana Otilia Sierra Martinez, 637 Wildwood Ave., $70,000.
James William Perry Jr. to Kelli J. Anders, 2022 E. Main St., $32,000.
Lorenzo Gonzalez and Maria Del Carmen Medina to Kyle A. LaPoint, 204 E. Maple St., $60,000.
Austin Drummond and Ashley D. Drummond to Jose Delgado, 442 Osceola St., $66,500.
Oct. 19
Patrick Geraty and Rebecca S. Geraty to Rebecca S. Geraty Living Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Anne L. Clouse to Lynda C. Welch, 421 E. Manning Ave. and part of vacated alley.
Phillip C. Bechert to Kurt Bechert, 6346 90th St., $549,249.
Michael A. Morrow Estate to Beatriz A. Lopez, 323 N. Graves St., $45,000.
Beatriz A. Lopez and German Ramos to G&B Carpentry & Remodeling LLC, 323 N. Graves St.
Angela Dowd to Michael Shields and Carolyn Shields, 107 Hearn St., Eldon, $18,000.
Betty J. Bowling Trust to Gale E. Martz and Catherine M. Martz, land in Wapello County, $50,000.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Melissa Aguirre, 909 Center Ave., $70,000 (contract).
Wapello County Treasurer's Office to James A. Heasley and Stacey L. Heasley, ground in Wapello County (tax sale).
Oct. 20
Bruce Fridinger and Julia Fridinger to Audrey Harshbarger, lots between East Court Street and North Market Street, $120,000.
Michele A. Weber to Michele A. Weber and David L. Weber, 521 E. Vine St.
Fareway Stores Inc. to Iowa State Bank and Trust Company of Fairfield, 1301 Albia Road, $65,000.
William Albert and Janice Albert to Harold P. Moses and Gina R. Moses (trustees of Moses Family Revocable Trust), ag land in Wapello County, $493,500 (contract).
Susan E. Smithhart and Anthony J. Smithhart to Lisa M. DeYoung, 824 S. Adella St., $69,000.
Norma Rose Mahaffey Estate to Tim Skinner Farms LLC, ground in Wapello County, $63,000.
Oct. 21
Gary L. Richmond and Theresa R. Richmond to Alondra Majin Cruz, 201 S. Schuyler St., $75,000.
Timothy Kaufman and Leanne Kaufman to James D. Sterling and Joan E. Sterling, 16161 Farson Road, Hedrick, $55,000.
Timothy Kaufman and Leanne Kaufman to James D. Sterling and Joan E. Sterling, land in Wapello County.
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Chad E. Gates and Victoria C. Gates, 14106 135th St., $150,000.
Aaron A. Angle and Allison R. Angle to Austin Angle, 9155 215th Ave., Blakesburg.
Cole A. Campbell to Turner Real Estate Company LLC, 426 Exchange St., Agency, $124,000.
Dr. Ron Racing LLC to Donald E. Kriegel, 813 S. Milner St., $65,000.
Donald E. Kriegel and Donna L. Kriegel to Heartland Medical Transport LLC, 813 S. Milner St.
Polecat Johnson and Berto Family Revocable Trust to Jason Jarr, 16491 Bluegrass Road, $215,000.
Matthew J. Wilson and Ashley Wilson to Alexander Pierce, 211-219 Pleasant St. and vacant lots on North Fifth Street, $170,000.
Matthew J. Wilson and Ashley Wilson to Alexander Pierce, land on Pleasant Street and lots on North Fifth Street.
Cathy L. Davidson to David E. Gates, 925 Boone Ave., $12,900.
