Marriages
Oct. 8-16
Dusty Jane Jilek Shepard of Ottumwa to Dylan Wayne Davidson, Ottumwa.
Kiomina Anjain of Ottumwa to Alfred Anitok, Ottumwa.
Ericka Noemi Ramos Ulloa of Ottumwa to David Alvarez Reyes, Ottumwa.
Allyson Lea Kirking of Ottumwa to Maria Kevin Russo, Ottumwa.
Abbey Lynn Reynolds of Ottumwa to Noah James Robertson.
Land transfers
Oct. 18
Mary J. Shepard to Richard V. Dalbey and Teresa G. Dalbey, 308 N. Vine St., Agency, $140,000 to $140,500.
Robert Spencer to Nyo Thaw Nan, 1213 West St., $113,000 to $113,500.
James H. Boxx and Susan J. Boxx to Kelly Meagher, 232 S. Moore St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Michael Joseph Nichols and Desiree A. Nichols to Phil Schaefer, bare land, $158,000 to $158,500.
Dolores R. Newport, f.k.a. Dolores R. James, to Richard V. Dalbey and Teresa G. Dalbey, 1834 Gladstone St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Jennifer Harter to Lynn Aaron Harter and Monica Sophia Harter, 22064 Whiskey Ridge, $97,500 to $98,000.
Bonnie J. Thompson to Don M. Walker, 1011 E. Fourth St., no price provided.
Oct. 19
Staci M. Lee to W/Y Real Estate Investments, LLC, 1634 Albia Road, $65,000 to $65,500.
TEAM Ottumwa Properties to Mirian Florez, Norma Martinez and Edgar Antonio Cruz Escobar, 1420 Plum St., $67,500 to $68,000.
Steven Lee to Emily I. Cutsforth, 420 N. Quincy Ave., $110,000 to $110,500.
Oct. 20
Constance L. Simmons to Timothy Davidson, 350 Quincy Ave., $80,000 to $80,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Serena M. Mette, 759 Riverside Lane, $105,000 to $105,500.
Derrick Nguyen to Calvin and Jessica Smith and Gayla Smith, 10706 Dahlonega Road, $220,000 to $220,500.
Seven Seas Properties, LLC, to Phillip A. Naylor, 816 Filmore St., $104,000 to $104,500.
Grant T. Slater and Alexis A. Sorenson to Alexis Clements, 209 W. Golf Ave., $160,000 to $160,500.
Oct. 21
City of Eddyville to Davis Property Management, LLC, empty lot, $1,000 to $1,500.
Lorena Rios, f.k.a. Lorena Ortiz, to Julietta Coronel and Alejandro Coronel, 19264 74th St., $123,000 to $123,500.
Michael J. Peters, executor, Mary M. Stoltz Estate, to Viveca Herrera, 215 Fillmore St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Oct. 22
Gary L. Terrell Jr. to Anne Michel Revocable Trust, 536 Burrhus St., $50,000 to $50,500.