Marriages
Sept. 26 to Oct. 18
Nicole Dale Katter of Ottumwa to Seth Montagne Cramer, Ottumwa.
Morgan Rae Smith of Ottumwa to Drake William Bittner, Ottumwa.
Stacy Renee Hill Chance of Blakesburg to Jeffrey Lee Keep, Blakesburg.
Phyllis Rose Rook McCoy of Agency to Timothy Laurance McCoy, Ottumwa.
Melani Sue Guiter of Ottumwa to Tami JoAnn Anderson, Ottumwa.
Cammeo Rodesse Renfro of Ottumwa to Michael David Rowe, Ottumwa.
Brianne Nicole Buck of Ottumwa to Adam Blake Bowling, Ottumwa.
Brittany Skylar Allison of Ottumwa to Travis Mark Harrington, Ottumwa.
Jamie Kathaleen Pflum Dobrinske of Blakesburg to Nicholas Chancellor Kenneth Butler, Blakesburg.
Nannette Lee McNabb Boyer of Ottumwa to Gary Eugene Heady, Ottumwa.
Sydney Dawn Adler of Ottumwa to Diana Michael Long, Ottumwa.
Debra Ann Ross of Tiffing to Adam Paul Hay, Tiffin.
Cassidy Jean Swailes of Ottumwa to Tyson Chase Orton, Ottumwa.
Patricia Katona Mayo of Ontario, Canada, to Fabien Luboya Kabala, Ottumwa.
Breanna Marie Jensen Bedard of Hedrick to Kelly Dean Graham, Hedrick.
Jenaya Lynn Pitcher of Ottumwa to Matthew Lloyd Kline, Brooklyn.
Kimberly Nicole McDowell of Ottumwa to Joshua James Smith, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Oct. 19
Samuel Heinrichs to Sharon E. Stroh, 407 Crestview Ave., $117,000 to $117,500.
William Schiller and Elizabeth Schiller to Abby Brain and Christopher Brain, 19 Birchwood Drive, $263,000 to $263,500.
Brian Dale Schaer to Octavio Hernandez Patino, 506 S. Fellows, $35,000 to $35,500.
Jeffrey J. LaRose and Marylou LaRose to Michael Youngblut, 11331 Bladensburg Road, $168,750 to $169,250.
Nicholas Merrill and Destiny Merrill to Dylan L. Clark, 122 S. Milner St., $103,000 to $103,500.
DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, to Nick Woodard, 1912 W. Second St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Oct. 20
Judith Ann Fisher to Teodoro Calderon-Arredondo and Maria Tellez Duran, 320 N. Iowa Ave., $117,500 to $118,000.
Cynthia K. Reece to MLP Properties, LLC, 512 S. Webster St., $45,500 to $46,000.
Robert J. and Delphine L. Weiss to Jeremy Meads, 18479 15th St., Drakesville, $290,000 to $290,500.
Cynthia K. Reece to MLP Properties, LLC, 323 Osceola St., $33,000 to $33,500.
Oct. 21
Wanda D. Vaal to Ottumwa Enterprises, LLC, 411 N. Wapello St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Wendy Lee Watters, executor for the estate of Marsha Colette Mabeus, to P&M Properties, LLC, 2291 Albia Road, $50,000 to $50,500.
James B. Widger Estate to David and Christina Ades, 1040 S. Sheridan St., $64,000 to $64,500.
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, to Shane A. and Allison M. Long, 317 N. Iowa Ave., $130,930 to $131,430.
Lillian M. Hynick Estate, Barbara Krusemark, executor, to Vernon G. Wells Revocable Trust and Shirley J. Wells Revocable Trust, rural 180th Street, $816,000 to $816,500.
Oct. 22
Daniel Harbeson to Larry L. Hopkins and Sarah B. Hopkins, 521 E. Court St., $20,000 to $20,500.
Larry J. Ranard and Gertrude L. Fleagle to Barbara A. Sasseen, 2440 Timber Lane, $133,500 to $134,000.
Steven R. Pilcher and Carol A. Pilcher to Mark A. Burkman and Kathleen R. Burkman, 13079 10th St., Bloomfield, $210,000 to $210,500.
Douglas Mottet and Connie Mottet to Jeffrey E. Frana and Ronda Frana, 1434 Lake Road, $265,000 to $265,500.
Jason M. Cobler to Renee Ann Hining, 1322 Mowrey Ave., $37,747.76 to $38,247.76.
Peter J. Stetson and Jerre Stetson to Richard D. Pilcher and Betty J. Pilcher, 515 Appanoose St., $83,500 to $84,000.
John A. Tray and Faith Tray to Thin Yu Mon, 822 Baldwin St., $69,150 to $69,650.
Oct. 23
Julie A. Dicks, f.k.a. Julia A. Brown, and John A. Dicks II to Keith R. Tubb, 110 Lillian St., $72,000 to $72,500.
Theodore Berns and Hilsi Berns to Jennifer Luko, 357 Lynwood Ave., $215,000 to $215,500.
Imon Baskett, c/o Isaac Baskett, POA, to Gary M. and Katherine L. Short, 746 Minneopa Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Michael J. Dunlap and Suzanne N. Dunlap to Zachary T. Bono and Bethany M. Bono, 1505 N. Jefferson St., $160,000 to $160,500.
Millard Refigerated Services, LLC, (successor by conversion to Millard Refrigerated Services, Inc.) to Lineage Master RE 7, LLC, 8 K Ave., no price provided.
Wendy Lee Watters, executor for the estate of Marsha Colette Mabeus, 217 N. James St., $36,000 to $36,500.