Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Marriages
Brittany Ann Pilcher to Joel Alan Rath
Kayla Ann Wyers to Todd Alan Deutschle
Martha Elena Hernandez Gonzalez to Israel Garcia Diaz
Stacy Lee Soots to Gordon Edward Laumeyer
Shelly Ann Davis to Francisco Victoria Ruiz
Courtney Marie Perrault to Benjamine Michael Most
Land transfers
Sept. 26
Iowa School of Beauty Inc to 44 Group LLC, 621 W. Second St.
Michael J. Peters and Elizabeth Stoltz Peters to Michael J. Peters and Elizabeth Stoltz Peters Revocable Trust, 205 Oakwood Ave.
Michael R. Deiters and Tari Deiters to Charles E. Lnenicka Trust, ag land in Wapello County, $107,250.
Michael Deiters (executor of Patricia L. Deiters Estate) to Charles E. Lnenicka Trust, ag land in Wapello County, $217,750.
Sept. 27
Robert Burrell and Amber Burrell to Heather Severson, 5868 230th Ave., Blakesburg, $135,000.
Russell Kirk to Hector R. Tomas-Miguel, 809 W. Main St., $34,500.
Michael J. McKay and Susan M. Wolf to Gage S. Robinson and Taylor L. Robinson, 1311 Lynwood Ave., $165,000.
Russell P. Jones to Shane B.D. Malone, 803 S. Ransom St.
Sept. 28
Verity Holdings LLC to Vern F. Yenger, 2241 Samantha St., $30,000.
Bruce A. Van Dorin and Cindy J. Van Dorin to Bruce A. Van Dorin and Cindy J. Van Dorin, land in Wapello County.
Sept. 29
Albert W. Hancock Jr. to Allen D. Cloke and Tiffany Cloke, 6774 River Road, $150,000 (contract).
Robert M. Box and Barton F. Box (co-executors of Robert F. Box Estate) to Wilson B&L LLC, lot in Ottumwa, $15,000.
Bonnie L. Box to Wilson B&L LLC, lot in Ottumwa.
Robert M. Box and Barton F. Box (co-executors of Robert F. Box Estate) to Wilson B&L LLC, ground in Ottumwa, $15,000.
Bonnie L. Box to Wilson B&L LLC, ground in Ottumwa.
John R. Marlay II and Jennifer L. Marlay to John R. Marlay III, 717 W. Williams St.
Thein Htay to Danielle S. Hansen and Spencer T. Taylor, 738 N. Green St., $129,500.
Charles R. Sligh, Kristina Sligh and Fortune Cookie Enterprise LLC to Ma Moe Than Dar and Kyaw Tay, 5404 Lake Road.
Sept. 30
Daniel R. Kent and Jean J. Kent to Daniel R. Kent and Juliene Kent Revocable Trust, 103 Deppe Lane.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Eric Gonzalez and Celia Fuentes, 1209 W. Highland Ave., $25,000 (contract).
Tanner J. Chance and Ashlyn M. Chance to DTF Ventures LLC, 9185 28th St., Eldon, $175,000.
Carla K. Skinner to Makenzie Mull, 134 S. Elm St., $12,500.
Robert L. Greiner to Eric Garst and Karissa Garst, 667 Crestview Ave., $272,500.
Michael Dudley to Rick Dudley, vacant lots in Ottumwa.
Rudalfo M. Garcia to Javier Garcia Rodriguez and Loreno Garcia, 233 S. Davis St., $20,000.
Jay Wheaton and Sandra M. Wheaton to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 906 S. Webster St., $50,000.
Makenzie Mull to Hector Martinez, 134 S. Elm St., $17,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.