Marriages
Sept. 25
Aimee Lynn Jackson of Eddyville to Kurtis Edward Glenn, Eddyville.
Brandi Michele DeFries Fitzsimmons of Ottumwa to Donna Marlaine Dobson, Ottumwa.
Kenia Yamileth Gomez-Cantarero of Ottumwa to Levi James Kappel, Ottumwa.
Alicia Elizabeth Louise Gomez of Ottumwa to Brian Lee Klyn, Ottumwa
Stacey Maureen Hirchak of Ottumwa to Paul Thomas Munley, Ottumwa.
Bethany Abbigayle Knox of Ottumwa to Colton Lee Skinner, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Sept. 23
Drew L. White to Tristan Shawn Sample, 3632 240th Ave., Blakesburg, $280,000 to $280,500.
Indian Hills Community College to Atlantic Bottling Company, 3.16 acres on Terminal Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets, $39,500 to $40,000.
Brent and Kari Edel to Randall and Megan Armstrong, 21615 Bluegrass Road, $250,000 to $250,500.
Brock E. Clark and Serena A. Clark to Mark D. Wilson and Connie J. Hammersley-Wilson, 13594 Keb Lane, $325,000 to $325,500.
Sept. 27
Valorie L. Rogers to Brooke A. Bastron, 2646 Kenwood Street, $125,000 to $125,500.
Tyler J. McIntosh to Turner Real Estate Company, LLC, 319 Osceola St. $95,000 to $95,500.
John A. Sholes to John Yutzy, 318 North St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Sept. 28
John A. Sholes to Richard Carnes and Pennie M. Carnes, 1005 Lee Ave., $82,500 to $83,000.
Joshua J. Kozak and Ginger H. Kozak to Gregory H. Fincher and Jeanette M. Fincher, 8435 194th Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Clinton Fite to Gregory and Jeanette Fincher, Lot 1 of Rolling Hills third subdivision, $29,900 to $30,400.
David G. Talbert and Cheryl L. Talbert to Christopher T. Carter, 13468 Angle Road, $237,000 to $237,500.
Blaine and Jennifer Caldwell to Saw Gay Her, 1324 E. Fourth St., $115,000 to $115,500.
Stacy L. Greiner to Esthel J. Livingston and Cindy L. Conrad-Livingston, 732 E. Highland Ave., $235,500 to $236,000.
Sept. 29
Thomas A. Glackin and Maria C. Glackin to Shannon W. Sample and Bonnie L. Sample, 7914 Copperhead Road, $250,000 to $250,500.
Sept. 30
Industrial Equities of Iowa, LLC, to Superior Warehousing, LLC, 150 Fox and Sauk Road, $2,900,000 to $2,900,500.
Derrick D. Proctor to Jack Eaves and Virginia Eaves, 419 Portafield St., $43,500 to $44,000.
Richard V. Dalbey and Teresa G. Dalbey to Marcus Bennett and Kristle Renee Lynn Bennett, 9630 109th Ave., $345,000 to $345,500.
Michael Joseph Nichols and Desiree A. Nichols to JCLG Tree Farms, LLC, bare land, $567,000 to $567,500.
Donna L. Diveley to James VanDorin, 509 S. Milner St., $92,000 to $92,500.
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to Brad Being, 707 W. Walnut, Eldon, $56,500 to $57,000.
David and Ashleigh Tierney to Daniel Uzupis and Jennifer Spills, 186 Carter Ave., $210,000 to $210,500.
Hugh and Marlene Hardie to Gary Short, 107 and 109 W. Second St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Patricia Galvan Ramos to Griselda Maribel Gutierrez, 211 N. Cooper Ave., $94,000 to $94,500.
Paul T. Dobson and Linda L. Dobson to Brian W. Eakins, 255 N. Davis St., $133,000 to $133,500.
Megan Marie Clawson to Lorena Raigoza, 1001 Lillian St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Oct. 1
Charles L. Cary Jr. to DeWees-McCoy Properties, Inc., 433 S. Ransom St., $38,000 to $38,500.