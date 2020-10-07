Marriages
Sept. 26
Katherine Jo Leinhauser Courtney of Ottumwa to Wade Thomas Snyder, no city given.
Katlin Marie Dolan of Ottumwa to Trenton Lee Hart, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Sept. 28
Mary Welch to Ashley Schnoor, 525 Ottumwa St., $59,900 to $60,400.
Jody A. Gates to Zackary Steele, 401 N. Hazel St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Christine Mefford to Dave Lawrence and Terri Roberts, 6757 Madison Ave., $194,000 to $194,500.
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, to Andrea Maldonado, 521 Wabash Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Monte L. Derby and Toni J. Derby to Robert Sellwood and Nicole Sellwood, 521 S. Ferry St., $50,000 to $50,500.
William T. and Staci L. Pester to Robert Brian and Jill Ellen Morgan, 2633 Meadowdale St., $158,000 to $158,500.
Debbie L. Berrier to Michael J. McKay and Susan M. Wolf, 720 Elma St., $107,500 to $108,000.
Larry Hopkins and Sarah Hopkins to Bailey S. Ryan, 134 N. Weller St., $78,000 to $78,500.
Gustavo A. Guerra and Marina Guerra to Albun Moo, 156 N. Ransom St., $69,900 to $70,400.
R. Durflinger Farms, LLC, to Patrick L. Hammes and Tracy Hammes, bare ground, $907,120 to $907,620.
Joshua Richard Durflinger and Falynn Durflinger to Patrick L. Hammes and Tracy Hammes, bare ground, $999,923 to $1,000,423.
Veldine K. Scott 1999 Revocable Trust to Timothy J. Burgess and Katherine K. Burgess, 517 E. Alta Vista Ave., $220,000 to $220,500.
Sept. 29
Gary E. Glosser and Alice M. Glosser to Dale Slaughter and Dave Slaughter, 2965 240th Ave., Blakesburg, $630,000 to $630,500.
Celeste E. Peterson and David J. Peterson to Justin J. Burnside, lots 200, 201 and the east half of lot 202 in the Grandview Addition, $78,000 to $78,500.
Juanita Sassaman to A. Soe Myint, 608 Glenwood Ave., $64,500 to $65,000.
Larry Ray Williams to Win Oo, 413 Wabash St., $66,000 to $66,500.
Jo A. Wagner, n.k.a. Jo A. Rupe, and Dennis Rupe to Diana Morrow, 533 Osceola St., $95,300 to $95,800.
Sept. 30
Dean Leo Proctor to Scott and Mary Proctor, unimproved land, $42,900 to $43,400.
Ramon Lopez Carrillo and Maria G. Lopez-Duran to Say Myai and Kin Tun, 114 S. Ransom St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Michael Cole Nebel and Marina Patron-Nebel to Frenando Vasquez and Beatriz Espinoza, 1507 W. Main St., $38,000 to $38,500.
Ernest Ellsworth Loy Estate to Tyreece Small to 938 S. Webster St., $72,000 to $72,500.
Oct. 1
Estate of Jennie Nord by executor to Anne Michel Revocable Trust, 11545 90th St., $82,000 to $82,500.
DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, to Trey Manuel Coronado, 112 E. Sixth St., $42,000 to $42,500.
Marilyn L. Goodwin Estate, Carmen R. Thomas, executor, to Pin Pin, 1303 W. Williams St., $98,500 to $99,000.
Michael O’Hara to Patty L. Hurley, 823 Queen Anne Ave., $69,900 to $70,400.
Oct. 2
Lynn Investment Holdings, LLC, to Ben Campbell and April Campbell, 822 N. Court St., $180,000 to $180,500.
Carolyn A. McBeth, trustee, to Dimitri Boyer, 18142 100th Ave., Hedrick, $130,000 to $130,500.
Maynard H. Schmidt and Barbara S. Schmidt to Jeffrey J. LaRose and Marylou LaRose, 11331 Bladensburg Road, $134,900 to $135,400.
Shawn D. Berry and Laura S. Berry to Larry Anderson, 155 N. Ransom St., $91,500 to $92,000.
James K. and Susan R. McDaniel to Sarah Sprau, 733 Grace St., $92,000 to $92,500.