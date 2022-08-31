Aug. 21-27
Marriages
Jordan Denise Adams to Autumn Cheryl-Linn Zook
Katherine Michele Lopez-Pereira to Joseph Ainsley Minton
Julie Denise Day to Kenton Kyle Woollums
Cody Douglas Armbruster to Micheal Franklin Rube
Land transfers
Aug. 22
Craig A. Bride to Matthew Brown, 602 Ray St., $47,500 to $48,000.
John D. Knight and Mary J. Knight to Matthew Pringle and Tori Pringle, 305 Oakwood Ave., $65,000 to $65,500.
Roland K. Fleming and Roseetta M. Fleming to Shawn Skinner, 806 Baker St.
Kurtis R. Stevens to Shellie R. Stevens, 709 Minneopa Ave.
Aug. 23
Rick D. McFarland and Peggy A. McFarland to Terry Owens and Leslie Owens, 901 W. Williams St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Beverly J. Abbas (trustee of Beverly J. Abbas Revocable Trust) to Vilma Yaneth Pineda Castro, 315 E. Manning Ave., $88,000 to $88,500.
Clayton D. Winn and Amber Winn to Dhairyasheel Gaikwad, 1640 N. Elm St., $217,000 to $217,500.
Apartments by Glenn LLC to Ryan Renfrew and Alisha Renfrew, 5254 Ashland Road, Eldon, $299,999 to $300,499.
Michael E. Boughton and Enid Boughton to Madison N. Babcock and Jessica M. McSparen, 804 Wood St., Eldon, $2,000 to $2,500.
Jose W. Delgado to Sandra Morales De Delgado, 414 S. Schuyler St.
Aug. 24
Matthew J. Dupre and Alexis L. Fisher to Wash King Inc., 443 W. Main St., Agency.
Seven Seas Properties LLC to Stephanie A. Kanour, William J. Kanour and Shirley M. Tillinger, 1446 Casa Blanca Lane, $140,000 to $140,500.
Seven Seas Properties LLC to Stephanie A. Kanour, William J. Kanour and Shirley M. Tillinger, 225 Northview Ave., $88,000 to $88,500.
Maria E. Gonzalez and Mesa S. Gonzalez to Maria Godinez-Hernandez, 212 N. Ransom St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Maria E. Gonzalez and Mesa S. Gonzalez to Maria Godinez-Hernandez, 208 and 214 N. Ransom St., $4,000 to $4,500.
Richard K. Crowe Estate to Gabriel Calicico, 101 N. Willard St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Aug. 25
Akashic Records and Tapes to Gary Fisher and Kamala Fisher, 257 S. Willard St., $33,000 to $33,500.
Loretta J. Thomas to Loretta J. Thomas Trust, 1409 Steller Ave. and 510 N. Adams Ave.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leydon to Gary L. Tennis and Vicky T. Tennis, 519 S. Madison Ave.
Gloria M. Zelaya Amaya to Mirian Cerna Florez, 161 N. Davis St., $57,000 to $57,500.
Harry Sammons Jr. and Bruce Sammons (co-executors of Joyce L. Sammons Estate) to Rigoberto Leon, 405 S. Milner St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Jayne A. Peck and Brad M. Peck to Francisco J. Salas, 218 E. Mary St. and 505 S. Davis St., $67,000 to $67,500.
Aug. 26
City of Eddyville to Tina Y. McGlothlen, 303 N. Front St., Eddyville.
Cathie S. Stockton and Michael R. Stockton to Henry Majin and Jazmine Majin, lot on Lamborn Street, $80,000 to $80,500.
Zachary Schulte to Justice Quiggle, 1614 Locust St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Eldon L. Spurgeon to Kristofer L. Logue and Melissa S. Logue, land near Eldon and 4254 28th St., Eldon, $178,000 to $178,500.
Debra A. Kulbeth, Julia R. Bennett, Blake E. Roberts and Laura L. McDonald to Roger Pruess and Dionne Pruess, 3552 194th Ave., Blakesburg, $150,000 to $150,500.
Margaret Palms (trustee of Brothers Holding Trust) to Kaylea D. Adkins, lot on North Market Street, 108 E. Court St. and 112 E. Court St., $139,900 to $140,400.
Marianne Klicker Estate to Todd W. Nickel and Darci L. Nickel, 108 Teresa St., Agency, $150,000 to $150,500.
Charlies Morrissey and Paula Morrissey to Cheree L. Buck, 1 Gladstone Circle, $68,000 to $68,500.
John Woudenberg and Noma Woudenberg to Fredy A. Guerra and Karla Guerra, 210 E. Court St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Seven Seas Properties LLC to Bridge City Reality Inc., 301 W. Fourth St.
Kimberly M. Frymoyer to Melanie J. Brooks, 510 W. Main St., Agency, $65,000 to $65,500.
Danielle Leonard and Shawn M. Leonard to Dayton Carnahan, 559 Crestview Ave., $115,000 to $115,500.
