Marriages
Aug. 29
Tara Lyn McIntosh Mohler of Ottumwa to Zachary William Ingles, Ottumwa.
Mauri Yetlanezi Hernandez Vargas of Ottumwa to Juan Pablo Martinez Hernandez, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Aug. 31
Mick A. O’Leary and Denise R. O’Leary to Michael C. Thordarson, 1021 Hackberry St., $77,000 to $77,500.
Larry D. Clabaugh/Clabaugh Enterprises, Inc. to Stephan and Katina Palen, 2420 N. Court St., $200,000 to $200,500.
Justin and Shelby Den Hartog to Ottumwa Properties, Inc., 1037 Madison Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Frase Company, Inc., or Frase Rentals, LLC, to Andrea Maldonado, 142 Northview Ave., $107,000 to $107,500.
Tiffany Bohannon to Norman M. Snow, 244 W. Woodland Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Sept. 1
DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, to Christopher John Showalter and Felicia Marie Thomas, 530 W. Woodland Ave., $59,000 to $59,500.
Marvin J. Wynn Jr. and Brenda S. Wynn to Ryan Joseph Brisendine and Mallory Kay Brisendine, 625 E. Alta Vista Ave., $206,000 to $206,500.
Timothy Shoemaker and Veronique Shoemaker to Jennifer Dutcher and William T. Dutcher, 1135 N. Court St., $108,000 to $108,500.
Danny L. Leonard and Connie Jo Leonard to Sonny Thornton and Molly Thornton, 1125 Jay St., $150,000 to $150,500.
Mark Ballard to EHCTET Properties, LLC, 2535 Meadowdale St., $85,000 to $85,500.
Garret Crosby to David Tanke, 102 N. Ransom St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Sept. 2
Charles J. Popelka Jr., trustee, to Willard E. Watt, 1020 Richmond Ave., $80,000 to $80,500.
Glenys U. McElroy Estate to Gerald and Alice Richardson, 1506 Swanson Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Superior Properties and Management, LLC, to Kilder and Mirza, LLC, 118/120 McPherson St., $3,000 to $3,500.
Sept. 3
Judith A. Martin, Marietta Jane Kingston and Janice M. Putnam to Lisa Ann Houk and Donald Eugene Houk, bare land, $130,000 to $130,500.
Equity Trusty Company Custodian FBO Elizabeth Floyd IRA to Ana E. and Gerardo De La Torre, 443 Appanoose St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Sept. 4
Michael/Teresa Chickering to Todd and Jolene Chickering, 6891 River Road, $7,000 to $7,500.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony Eric Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures, LLC, 1319 N. Wapello St., $32,000 to $32,500.
Francis and Sharon Conner to Roy H. and Deborah Briggs, 201 S. High, Blakesburg, $3,000 to $3,500.
Keeley O. Paris to Garry G. Merrill and Bonnie J. Merrill, 1609 Locust St., $40,000 to $40,500.