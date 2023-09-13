Sept. 4-8
Marriages
Tiara Tacole Randle to Jacob LaVerne Simmons
Kimberly Julissa Sian Serech to Jackson Todd Subsin
Chloe Madisyn Kay Teninty to Jaxon Oakley Thomas
Karen Lee Scalf to Eric Allan Penrod
Land transfers
Sept. 5
Al-Jo LLC to Mahaska Health Partnership, 108 Walnut St., Eddyville, $75,000.
John Helgerson and Steven L. Roquet to Kristina L. Phengsiaroun and Orada O. Phengsiaroun, land in Wapello County, $270,000.
Donna L. Gatlin to Donna L. Gatlin and Pattricia A. Majors, 231 Chilton Ave.
Youssef Elammari to Heather Elammari, 213 S. Adella St.
David J. Rasmussen and Lindsay M. Wilhite to Bryan Harkness and Patricia Harkness, 16580 U.S. Highway 34, lot 4, $435,000.
David P. Tanksley and Deborah A. Tanksley to James R. Fenton and Shelby K. Fenton, 521 S. Ransom St., $136,900.
Gary W. Baker to Jacy Tindall, 9995 Angle Road, $125,000.
Sandra Baayen, Craig C. Baayen, Coleen Wymer and Ronald Wymer to Mark A. Kayser Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County, $1,635,500.
Kurtz Development Inc. to NG Rentals LLC, 103-115 W. Golf Ave., $500,000.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Idaho Housing and Finance Association, 401 W. Park Ave., $185,700. (sheriff deed)
Sept. 6
Idaho Housing and Finance Association to Federal National Mortgage Association, 401 W. Park Ave.
Burrell Elites LLC to Donald L. Small and Jonathon E. Mecklenberg, ground in Blakesburg.
Jeffery A. Young, Marita A. Chapman and Dale Chapman to Jeffery A. Young, Marita A. Chapman and Dale Chapman, 827 S. Ward St.
IAT 65 LLC to Jesse Leon, 116 Fourth St., Chillicothe, $3,000 (contract).
James R. Fenton and Shelby K. Fenton to Joseph R. Wiley Jr., 4513 Point Isabelle Road, $160,000.
Margaret L. Hoffman Revocable Trust to Melkamu S. Tsebular and Kidist E. Bazezew, 502 Fahrney Blvd., $219,000.
Norman H. Higinbotham and Linda K. Higinbotham to Maria A. Lopez Catu and Mauricia Cueva, 567 S. Ransom St.
Sept. 7
Marian Van Den Heuvel Estate to Michael Van Den Heuvel and Lynn Koldenhoven, land in Wapello County.
Lunt Reliability Service LLC to Lance Parker, 418 Lillian St., $90,000.
Wilma L. Artman to Scott Iosbaker and Laura Iosbaker, land in Wapello County, $110,000.
Jerry L. Potts to Julie A. Wells, 216 Selma St., Eldon, $35,000.
Toni S. Smith to Susan Stivers, 914 W. Third St.
Sept. 8
Clifford C. Ott and Denise O. Ott to Clifford C. Ott and Denise O. Ott Revocable Trust, 305 S. Johnson Ave.
Dale A. Harter and Susan C. Harter to Dale A. Harter and Susan C. Harter Revocable Trust, 114 E. Hickory St., Blakesburg.
Community 1st Credit Union to Rural Revival Properties LLC, 914 Sheffield St., $29,000.
Kiley Jones and Jacob Jones to Derrick Weller, 1970 Little Soap Road, $265,000.
Salmon Properties to Amber Carroll, land in Wapello County, $100,000.
Central Iowa Ventures LLC to Irma Estela Rodriguez Belloso and Jorge Luis Cartagena Merida, 121 Grand Ave., $28,000 (contract).
Chester J. Hull and Tricia Hull to Tracy L. Frymoyer, 122 Lillian St.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 121 Grand Ave., $22,000.
