Sept. 4-10
Marriages
Ashley Dawn Dodson to Steven Larry Poole
Brooke Nicole Weller to Timothy John Richmond
Holli Kylene Hartwig to Donnie Lee Anderson
Katy Suyapa Santos Santos to Cesar Enrique Mejia Hernandez
Ashley Marie Hart to Chase Allen Courtney
Land transfers
Sept. 6
Rham 2 LLC to Thomas Prickett, 723 Lillian St., $32,000 (contract).
Rham 2 LLC to Brent Heaton and Ann Christensen, 711 S. Moore St., $12,000 (contract).
Bruce A. Turner to Donna L. Ross and Garrett L. Ross, 519 Summitt St., $25,000.
Karen R. Bailey to Karen R. Bailey Revocable Trust, 15198 Blackhawk Road.
Nancy Arnold to Tracy M. Skarbeck and Nesha A. Skarbek, 3788 Little Soap Road, $205,000.
Brian H. Keasling to Colton D. Carter, 712 Railroad St., Eldon, $94,500.
Kevin E. Mallison and Nikki D. Mallison to Patricia Walker and Graham Walker, 1811 N. Jefferson St., $143,000.
Patrick A. Cowan and Betty L. Walker-Cowan to J&D Investments LLC, 213 S. Ward St., $66,000.
Jerry L. Richmond to Rippling Waters, 234 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $60,000.
Steele J. Orwig and Katie Orwig to Way Way and Tint Chart, 332 Lynwood Ave., $162,000.
J. Kelly Reed (trustee of Sandra Reed-Elliott Revocable Trust) to Conrado Scherer and Ana P. Perotti, 18 Weaver Drive, $270,000.
Troy Garber and Deanna Garber to Bonnie Horsley (trustee of Bonnie Horsley Trust), land in Wapello County, $85,000.
Michael Deaters (executor of Patricia L. Deiters Estate) to David J. Baker, 13292 50th St., $245,000.
Sept. 7
Karen S. Perez to Kenneth J. Allen and Angela S. Shepler-Allen, 921 E. Williams St.
Sharon R. Dimit to Tina S. Fleming, Randy G. Cantrell, Gregory S. Cantrell, Nancy J. DeMoss and Allen L. Avery, 16409 150th St.
Edward L. Johnson and Tessa D. Johnson to Steele J. Orwig and Katie L. Orwig, 608 N. Adams Ave., $263,400.
Mary L. Forsythe to Michael Fesler, 1918 Richmond Ave., $164,500.
Joan F. Jacobs to Karla D. Galindo Trasfi, 222 W. Manning Ave., $164,500.
Joan F. Jacobs to Karla D. Galindo Trasfi, vacated alley off Manning Ave.
Belinda D. Highland (executor of Dolores A. Drummond Estate) to Cheryl Drummond, 553 S. Ward St., $63,000.
Lonna L. Anderson and Clair O. Anderson to Lane M. Edwards, 3 Sawgrass Trail, $315,000.
L. Gevock & Sons LLC to Spray Foam Guys LLC, 10550 Rutledge Road, $208,250.
Chase Hines to Andrew Cole, 811 Lillian St., $66,000.
Sept. 8
Shirley A. Hendrix and John Hendrix to Shirley A. Hendrix, 2613 Marilyn Road.
Donald Denham and Meghan Denham to John Woudenberg and Noma Woudenberg, 708 Overman Ave., $37,500.
Thomas M. Jones and Lisa Schmidt-Jones to Quaid M. Edwards and Chelsi Edwards, 2 Gleneagle Lane, $385,000.
Melva V. Irelan (trustee of Gene E. Irelan Revocable Trust) to Danton V. Irelan, 20678 62nd St.
Timothy Orr and Suzanne Orr to Orr Family Trust, ag land on Whiskey Ridge.
MCLP Asset Company Inc and Servicelink NLS LLC to REO Acquisition I LLC, 610 S. Webster St.
Sept. 9
Jan R. McDowell and Peter A. Vanveld to Scott A. Worrall and Barbara L. Worrall, lot in Foxwood Condominiums, $127,500.
Gage S. Robinson and Taylor L. Robinson to Joan F. Jacobs, 1323 Mowrey Ave., $75,000.
Thein Htay and Ma Thein Hla to Carlos Majin, 340 N. Marion St., $25,000.
Christopher A. Henderson and Jackie J. Henderson (co-executors of Joanna R. Henderson Estate) to Jackie J. Henderson, 405 N. Quincy Ave.
June Walker (trustee of Barbara U. Walker Trust) to Scott Durflinger, ag land in Wapello County (contract).
Gerst Holdings LLC to Ethan Barnett, ag land in Wapello County, $227,000.
Kyle A. LaPoint to BBM Investments LLC, 707 Lincoln Ave., $48,000.
Jennifer A. Terry Boyenga and Kent E. Terry Boyenga to James D. Houk and Tammy S. Houk, 5 Park Lane, $190,000.
Christine D. Schreiner to Pramod Singh Bhartiya, 2509 Meadowdale St., $195,000.
Rosario Gonzalez and Arcelia Gonzales to Lilliam Gutierrez Meza, 206 N. Van Buren Ave., $95,000.
