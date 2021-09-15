Marriages
Aug. 28 to Sept. 4
Anahi Rodriguez Serrato of Ottumwa to Victor Hugo Botello Montanez, Ottumwa.
Kristin Rae Pipes Burton of Ottumwa to Samual Adam Heinrichs, Ottumwa.
Jonte Renee Byrn Hartman of Ottumwa to Alex Joe Laird, Ottumwa.
Carrie Lynn Thompson Cobler of Ottumwa to Troy Dean Smith, Ottumwa.
Land records
Sept. 7
DeWayne Leonard and Shirley Leonard to Kerry Keovongsack, 1970 Greenwood Drive, $150,000 to $150,500.
James L. Van Dorin to Christina Townsend, 1205 E. Main St., $80,000 to $80,500.
Carrie Ann Myers Bechert to Matthew J. Bohling, 107-109 Selma St., Eldon, $27,000 to $27,500.
Bobby Gene Thomason, executor of the estate of Delsie Madge Mills, to Colton D. Snakenberg and Katherine Snakenberg, 1017 S. Milner St., $47,500 to $48,000.
Sept. 8
Robert L. Simmons and Janet s. Simmons to Karsten C. Van Velos, 207 Marianna Ave., $95,000 to $95,500.
Pete Parsypo to Elena S. Perry, 506 S. Davis St., $95,000 to $95,500.
Ilene K. Osing to Brad Scheve, 413 E. Manning Ave., $150,000 to $150,500.
Carol Jean White to Kenneth Davis and Jerry Roberts, 102 E. Hickory, Blakesburg, $15,500 to $16,000.
Sept. 10
Rickey L. Jones, executor, to P&M Properties, LLC, 414 S. Willard St., $47,500 to $48,000.
Nancy M. Stromgren to Laumeyer Designs, LLC, 333 N. Weller St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Victor Byron Winston, executor of the estate of Byron H. Winston, to Karen Patino, 901 N. Elm, $40,000 to $40,500.
Ottumwa 1255 Theatre, LLC, to Northeast Iowa Rentals, LLC, 1255 Theatre Drive, $1,680,000 to $1,680,500.