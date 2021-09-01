Marriages
Aug. 14-26
Alexa Marie Pameticky of Ottumwa to Manuel Orland Merida Jr., Ottumwa.
Cheyenne Nichole Hill of Ottumwa to Daniel Eugene Colyer, Ottumwa.
Connie Lu Owings of Fairfield to Taryn James Counts, Fairfield.
Mindy Ann Johnson of Ottumwa to Michael Dean Townsend.
Payton Lee Ingle of Ottumwa to Michael James Gathier, Ottumwa.
Jameshia Saprice Worbington of Ottumwa to Jonathan Sharriff Scott, Ottumwa.
Anna Marie Strube Wright of Ottumwa to Jacob Mark Deitchler, Bloomfield.
Land records
Aug. 23
Charlotte L. England and Larry England to Ryan L. Tuller and Teri S. Tuller, address not listed, $535,926 to $536,426.
Harold E. Mason, Mary Lou Mason and Mary Kathleen Hamersley to Robert J. Schippers Jr., 2734 N. Court St., $125,000 to $125,500.
Taxman Ptr 10 to Nathaniel Holdings, LLC, 664 E. Main St., $1,250 to $1,750.
Taxman Ptr 18 to Nathaniel Holdings, LLC, 642 E. Main St., $1,250 to $1,750.
Jeff Adam to George Joachim, 415 N. College St., Agency, $106,000 to $106,500.
Kevin Wick and Patricia Wick to Cody Landgrebe, 923 S. Milner St., $12,000 to $12,500.
Josey R. Hubanks and Brooke A. Hubanks to Lance B. Breman, 14413 118th Ave., $160,000 to $160,500.
Holly Milby to Jessica L. Campbell, 111 E. Woodland Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Aug. 25
Kerry Phillips and Cynthia J. Phillips to Cristian Hernandez, 429 S. Moore St., $24,500 to $25,000.
Abigail Heller, n.k.a. Abigail Burns, to Sharon Mier, 1315 Glenwood Ave., $95,000 to $95,500.
Aug. 26
Brent and Kari Edel to FTJ Southshore, LLC, nonresidential farmland in Wapello County, $1,950,000 to $1,950,500.
Estate of Josephine B. Stainer to Molly Ann Gordon, 11304 Old Agency Road, $23,850 to $24,350.
Specialty Fabrication, LLC, to Raymond K. Beattie and Sherri L. Beattie, 14706 Second Ave., $194,250 to $194,750.
Aug. 27
Taxman Ptr 18, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to RHAM2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, 818 Dewey St., no price provided.
John E. Helgerson, David A. Helgerson, Nancy Westlund and Martin Helgerson to First Restatement of the Corinne B. Helgerson Trust dated Sept. 18, 2012, 40.8 acres bare agricultural land, $46,500 to $47,000.
Wanda Mae Downing and Susan E. Smithhart to Daniel Fane and Tina Fane, 824 S. Adella St., $133,000 to $133,500.
Rickie Dean Mattingley to Travis R. Jones, 834 Richmond Ave., $72,500 to $73,000.
Stream Rental Co., LLC, to Spray Foam Guys, LLC, 227 W. Fourth St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Michael M. McCusker to DTF Ventures, LLC, 22512 Ridge Road, Blakesburg, $80,000 to $80,500.
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to Albert William Hancock Jr., 802 W. Walnut Ave., $76,000 to $76,500.
Margaret R. Widger and Jack R. Widger to Alex Hernandez, 1125 Hayne St., $6,000 to $6,500.
Austin E. Burkland to Justin W. Heisdorffer and Carla J. Heisdorffer, 905 Center Ave., $90,000 to $90,500.
Lindsay M. Worth to Marjeana F. Derby, 711 Elma St., $79,000 to $79,500.
Colten L. Taylor and Christy L. Taylor to Bradly M. Johnson, 4724 Point Isabelle Road, $89,000 to $89,500.