Sept. 11-17
Marriages
Ashley Dawn Claussen to Connor Michael Hansen, both of Rochester, New York
Ashley Nicole Johnson to John Wayne Whittington
Brooke Ashleigh McLain to Justin Mason Conger
Hailey Elizabeth Danielle Bates to Nathaniel Calvin VanSteenwyk
Claudia Paulette Thomas to James Alan Kingery
Land transfers
Sept. 12
American Advisors Group to Jose Ruiz, 428 W. Fourth St., $31,000.
Justin T. Hite and Alison N. Hite to Adam J. Miller, 1 Carter Court Lane, $188,500.
Gary Fisher and Kamala Fisher to Maria Gomez-Andrade, 817 N. Fifth St., $25,000.
Sept. 13
Duane D. Weyenberg to Chad Rich, 8246 194th Ave., $260,000.
James H. Boxx and Susan J. Boxx to Rita K. McNeal, 345 N. Ferry St., $3,600.
Lillie Messerli to Lillie E. Messerlie Revocable Trust, 364 Lynwood Ave.
Jose A. Soto, Martha E. Soto and Crystal Amaya to Yunier L. Baez and Margarita G. Rodriguez, 514 Lillian St., $59,000.
Shellie Stevens to Eh Ku, 709 Minneopa Ave., $117,000.
Audrey J. Garrett and Bobby Martin to MMM Trust, 10812 Rutledge Road.
Skylar S. Genners and Mariah L. Nichols to Logan Boshell and Melondy Cienki, 33 Woodshire Drive, $229,000.
James A. Heasley and Stacey L. Heasley to Larry L. Denham Jr., 813 W. Main St., $40,330.
Sept. 14
Ivan D. Fisher and Andrea S. Fisher to Tyler Stoltz, 7498 215th Ave., $800,000.
Robert D. Long and Myrna J. Long to Ryan Negrette, 714 N. Cooper Ave., $8,000.
Sharon L. Eakins (trustee of Sharon L. Eakins Revocable Trust) to Darren Dwight and Sara Dwight, 519 Leighton St., $200,000.
Midland Financial Savings Bank FSB to Michael J. Peters and Elizabeth Stoltz-Peters, 205 Oakwood Ave., $34,000.
C&J Enterprises LLC to Ottumwa Rentals LLC, 817 Ellis Ave., $57,000.
Kenneth Williams (executor of Marilyn Williams Estate) to Kenneth Williams, ag land in Wapello County.
Vorn Khamphilanouvong and Phouvanh Khampilanouvong to Vorn Khamphilanouvong and Phouvanh Khamphilanouvong, 207 S. Ferry St.
Sept. 15
Nellie E. Worthington to Linda J. Worthington, 909 Queen Anne Ave.
Thaddeus A. Clark and Mindy S. Clark to Victoria Ortiz and Angela Keller, 927 S. James St., $3,000.
Maggie R. Sauer to Amber D. Winn, 1128 N. Wapello St., $83,000.
Fowler Land LLC to Rick Canode, Linda Canode, Kenneth Hite and Becky S. Hite, ag land in Wapello County, $210,000.
Sept. 16
Sandra A. Hougland to Ottumwa Rentals LLC, 133 S. Webster St., $77,000.
DRD Real Estate LLC to Isaias Juarez-Pallares, 743 Riverside Lane, $76,000.
