Marriages
Aug. 22 to Sept. 13
Caitlin Alexis James to Kele Dean Allison.
Jennifer Marie Burnside of Ottumwa to Kolton Shay McDonald, Ottumwa.
Morgan Elizabeth Terrell of Ottumwa to Austin Allan Busey, Ottumwa.
Brieanna Nicole Septer of Milton to Erin Makenzy Andersen.
Viban Anim Ngu Arwei of Ottumwa to Edwin Nkengafac, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Sept. 13
Angela K. Wickenkamp to Maria Turcios, 210 W. Williams St., $44,000 to $44,500.
Brian A. Stromgren and Jennifer R. Stromgren to Andrew M. Wasson, 2246 82nd Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
South Ottumwa Savings Bank, executor of Joseph Anthony Yencsik Estate, to Jureemas Koonna, 908 Albia Road, $122,735 to $123,235.
Sept. 14
Grace E. Wessel to David E. Gates and Kari L. Gates, 15468 Rock Bluff Road, $115,000 to $115,500.
City of Ottumwa to Kevin Mogle, 215 N. Benton St., no price provided.
Jenny Kae Howk and Frank Minani to Andrew Cobler, 149 Vanness Ave., $85,000 to $85,500.
Kayla Ann Myers and Kristi Lee Hale, co-administrators, Deanna Leah Bell Estate, to W/Y Real Estate Investments, LLC, 731 Morris St., $53,500 to $54,000.
Ermelinda Villalobos, a.k.a. Ermalinda Villalobos, to T&B Rentals, LLC, 1008 W. Third St., $51,000 to $51,500.
Nathanael Watson to Wyatt Myers, 208 McLean St., $74,500 to $75,000.
Sept. 15
Ramsey Paint Contracting, LLC, to Darla Shilling and Victoria Rupe, 809 Hayne St., $145,000 to $145,500.
Clinton J. Thompson and Kendra L. Thompson to Michael Wright, 2716 Clearview St., $169,900 to $170,400.
Sept. 16
Matthew M. Moegle and Mikayla Q. Moegle to Loyd Holden and Dixie Holden, 33 Schwartz Drive, $185,000 to $185,500.
Impact Properties to Dixie Leon, 819 Richmond Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Rushton Reed and Laura M. Reed to Ana P. Bahena Alonso and Maria G. Bahena Alonso, 238 N. Ransom St., $105,000 to $105,500.
Paul S. Barnes to Clinton J. Thompson and Kendra L. Thompson, 9017 194th Ave., $235,000 to $235,500.
Sept. 17
Stephen M. Johnson to Fredy Guerra and Karla Guerra, 1218 N. Wapello St., $18,000 to $18,500.
Scott and Kristi Ridgway to Sahara Cervantes-Marquez, 225 S. Foster Ave., $115,000 to $115,500.
T&B Rentals, LLC, to William Kahl, 449 E. Fourth St., 615 E. Fourth St., and 428 Lillian St., $172,000 to $172,500.