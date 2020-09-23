Marriages
Aug. 29 to Sept. 13
Megan Jean Bix of Ottumwa to Mitchell Thomas Stuchel, Ottumwa.
Katherine Jane McGee of Ottumwa to Colton Dean Snakenberg, Ottumwa.
Kathy Sue Kirchner Stevens of Ottumwa to Jason Michael Bridgewater, Ottumwa.
Ann Michele Cavin of West Des Moines to Jeffrey Paul Skalberg, Red Oak.
Tara Theresa Gott of Des Moines to Emerson Fernando Gonzalez Hernandez, Des Moines.
Isabell Gabriel Brauhn of Ottumwa to Cory Thomas Kendall, Ottumwa.
Nerissa Roel Rader of Ottumwa to Phoenix Christenson Randall, Ottumwa.
Ashley Marie Lathrop of Ottumwa to Anthony Harold Doud, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Sept. 14
First National Bank in Fairfield to Carlos Morales Martines, 255 Grandview Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Shane L. Smith to Marcus and Jennifer Cottrell, 314 Ottumwa St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Alan L. Meyer and Patricia L. Meyer to Corey L. Morrison and Melissa A. Morrison, 201 Cherry St., $318,000 to $318,500.
Blue Creek, LLC, to Oak Tree Properties, LLC, 832 Allison Ave., $27,000 to $27,500.
Maple Grove Investments, Inc., to IAT 27, LLC, 101 S. Schuyler St., no price provided.
Larry M. Carlson to John R. Marlay II and Jennifer L. Fisher Marlay, 717 Williams St., $36,000 to $36,500.
Christopher L. Becker and Sarah E. Becker to Nichole A. Chickering, 4 Schwartz Drive, $132,000 to $132,500.
Sept. 15
Raymond Gene Phillips Trust dated Aug. 25, 1998, to Michael W. Thomes, RR, $5,000 to $5,500.
Phyllis L. James and Brian D. James, co-executors, Phyllis L. James Estate, to Phyllis L. James, 305 Fairview Ave., no price provided.
Sept. 16
Floyd C. Toomey to Rita McNeal, 501 W. Woodland Ave., $4,000 to $4,500.
John D. and Tracey L. Mitchell to Abbey L. Reynolds and Noah J. Robertson, 402 S. Schuyler St., $145,000 to $145,500.
RHM2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to Jerry Potts, 214 Selma, Eldon, $22,000 to $22,500.
Sept. 17
Mary Annette Adamson to Scott Bethune and Beverly Bethune, 1316 Glenwood Drive, $152,500 to $153,000.
James E. Doud to Shelby L. Mincks, 143 Grandview Ave., $53,500 to $54,000.