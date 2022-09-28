Sept. 18-24
Marriages
Elaina Janice Abbott to Matthew Errol Howell
Katherine Earleen Schafer to Dallas James Paris
Ann Marie Brentise-Campbell to Johnnathan Michael Snodgrass
Stephanie Anne Fisk to John Franklyn Anderson
Skylar Marie Grosvenor to Tyler J Fenton-Hulen
Bailey Marie Edmonds to Lindsay Nicole Gustafson
Amanda Renee Gabriela to Cody Howard Luke
Tiffany Marie Shafer to Edubijez Ramon Albert Lee Bandera
Land transfers
Sept. 19
Gina Crall and Brian Crall to Duane T. Durian and Judy A. Durian, 23588 136th St.
Kathy Rae Solverson to Kathy Rea Solverson, 806 W. Elm St., Eldon.
Sept. 20
Michael Augustine and Jon Augustine (trustees of Allan A. Augustine and Mary E. Augustine Trust) to Michael A. Augustine, Anne M. Augustine and Jon Augustine, ag land in Wapello County.
Sept. 21
Bevan C. Hol Estate to County Bank, 304 Walnut St., Eddyville, $31,027.
Norma J. Handy Revocable Trust to Kristin C. Easton-Cole, 725 Grace St., $69,900.
Nelson E. Martinez to Rigoberto Barillas and Juana Barillas, 436 S. Pocahontas St.
Ricky A. Smith and Dixie L. Davis to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 229 Clayton St., $45,000.
Diana L. Stevens to William Staggs and Katelynn Staggs, 202 N. Weller St., $38,405.22 (contract).
William Staggs and Katelynn Staggs to Fredy Guerra and Karla Guerra, 202 N. Weller St., $50,000.
J&J Rents LLC to David Osorio and Elizabeth Bahena Arroyo, 169 N. Davis St., $45,000 (contract).
Sept. 22
Rham 2 LLC to Ken Rawlin and Jason Rawlin, 306 Tindell St., $34,000 (contract).
Stephen G. Gibson (executor of Gerald E. Gibson Estate) to Stephen G. Gibson, residential land in Ottumwa.
Efrain Garcia to Robert E. Coffman and Darlas A. Shockley, 1208 N. Elm St., $68,000.
Barbara J. Zwer to Barbara J. Zwer and Jan M. Larson, 13391 Sycamore Road.
Keith Investments LLC to Gina M. Six, 113 S. Wapello St., $95,000.
William J. Thompson to Kimberly R. Uber, 1128 Gurley St. and 1306 S. Madison Ave., $170,000.
Sonya A. Mounlavong to Gabriel Calicio, 706 Ellis Ave., $24,000.
Michael Dudley to Rick Dudley, lots on Randolph Street.
Sept. 23
Mary Beth Ware to Steven T. Gordy and Tammy L. Gordy, 1101 S. Madison Ave., $78,000.
John E. Handling and Sharman K. Handling to Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch, 5 Friendly Circle, $70,000.
Ehctet Properties LLC to Sheridan Duffield and Chloe Couchman, 2504 N. Court St., $180,000 (contract).
Larae Middlesworth and Jeromey Middlesworth, Chad E. Francis and Susan Francis, and Eric L. Francis and Julie Francis to Lindsey Kauzlarich, lot in Eddyville, $3,900.
Charles R. Sligh, Kristina Sligh and Fortune Cookie Enterprise LLC to Ma Moe Than Dar and Kyaw Tay, 5404 Lake Road, $265,000.
Vern Yenger to Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black, 15838 Copperhead Road, $190,000.
Devan White and Elizabeth White to Elizabeth White, 1410 Swanson Ave.
Ottumwa Rentals LLC to Dakotah Wyett Burton, 1131 Hammond Ave., $50,000 (contract).
Manuel J. Madueno and Lucila Madueno to Lucila Madueno, 1425 E. Main St.
Manuel J. Madueno and Lucila Madueno to Lucila Madueno, 325 N. Benton St.
Manuel J. Madueno and Lucila Madueno to Lucila Madueno, lot on South Fellows Avenue.
Manuel J. Madueno and Lucila Madueno to Lucila Madueno, 1417 E. Main St.
Manuel J. Madueno and Lucila Madueno to Lucila Madueno, 1403 E. Main St.
