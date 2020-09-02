Marriages
Aug. 21-22
Amanda Kay Decker of Ottumwa to Nathanael Robert Wasson, Ottumwa.
Michelle Elaine Davis Ratliff of Kirkville to Michael Allen Wilson, Kirkville.
Danelle Lynne Besco of Bloomfield to Todd Alan Knight, Bloomfield.
Land transfers
Aug. 24
Michael and Gabriela Thordarson to Marcos Daniel Carballo and Delmy G. Sanchez, 808 Lee Ave., $16,000 to $16,500.
DogFace Farms, LLC, to Weiershauser Family Trust, u/a June 11, 2018, 17506 150th St., $145,000 to $145,500.
Ronald Gene Glasgow Estate to Weston Manley, 217 Selma St., Eldon, $72,000 to $72,500.
Deborah Ann Sanders Morgan and James S. Morgan to Kelly Sanders and Rebecca Sanders, 4087 Bladensburg Road, no price provided.
Emma Goodwill to Anne Michel Revocable Trust, Anne Michel, trustee, 1944 E. Main St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Aug. 25
Joseph Polson and Brenda Polson to Austin L. Roe, 231 S. Moore St., $42,500 to $43,000.
Jose and Martha Soto to Rebecca Castillo and Edgar Renaldo Castillo Merdia, 337 Taft, $49,900 to $50,400.
The Debra A. Barnhill Living Trust to Jeffrey Alan Strunk and Sherry Lynn Strunk, 1716 N. Jefferson St., $120,000 to $120,500.
Estate of Louise C. Gladson to Roger P. Penrod, trustee, 709 W. Elm St., $31,000 to $31,500.
Lance and Jennifer Has to Johnathan Burrell, 18540 30th St., Blakesburg, $18,000 to $18,500.
Jamie DeWees and Kristina DeWees to Donald Dewight Underwood, 327 E. Park Ave., $46,000 to $46,500.
J&J Rents, LLC, to Elizabeth Bahena Arroyo, 169 N. Davis St., $45,000 to $45,500.
J&J Rents, LLC, to Jeffery E. Smart and Jennifer M. Smart, 226 N. Graves St., $45,000 to $45,500.
J&J Rents, LLC, to Chance D. Wiliams and Jasmine M. Bennett, 134 Taft, $45,000 to $45,500.
Dorothy McNelley to Abundant Life Land, LLC, 3917 142nd Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Aug. 26
Debra Barnhill ot Joe and Eli Bontrager, 10012 Highland Center Road, $38,000 to $38,500.
Thomas E. Adreon to DGOGEddyvilleia040120, LLC, 805 Main St., Eddyville, $86,000 to $86,500.
Geneva Murphy to Richard H. Murphy Sr., 101 S. Fifth St., Eddyville, $96,500 to $97,000.
Judith E. Thompson to Madyson L. Randall, 414 Lillian St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Dana Romero to Kyle C. Berry, 124 E. Woodland Ave., $66,950 to $67,450.
Aug. 27
Robert Rangel and Gabriela Rangel to Thein Htay and Ma Thein Hla, 529 Minneopa Ave., $32,000 to $32,500.
Michael R. Deiters to Hotlzschuher Family Farms, LLC, parcel D vacant ground, $102,500 to $103,000.
Ruth Ann Haines to Annie M. and Lindsey V. Beinhart, 21065 Whiskey Ridge, $350,000 to $350,500.
Aug. 28
Turner Real Estate Company, LLC, to Caleb J. Tanksley, 7 Hackworth Drive, $75,000 to $75,500.
James R. Taylor and Sarah Taylor to Hunter T. Kelderman and Courtney Kelderman, 8833 163rd Ave., $220,000 to $220,500.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony Eric Leyden to Full Moon Rentals, LLC, by Trenton J. Durflinger, manager, and Kristie Durflinger, manager, 1201 E. Fourth St., $35,000 to $35,500.
J&J Rents, LLC, to Cory L. Terrell and Lynsey M. Garrett, 1434 Asbury, $21,000 to $21,500.