Marriages
Sept. 11-20
Kayleigh Anne Sandegren of Ottumwa to Jonathan Robert Clubb, Ottumwa.
Jasha Mae Benito Mendoza of Ottumwa to Alejandro Andres David Gomez, Ottumwa.
Cory Joseph Billings of Blakesburg to Drew Lane White, Blakesburg.
Judith Earleen Skinner of Ottumwa to James Trenton Barker, Ottumwa.
Mary Katherine Mather of Ottumwa to Kyle Eugene Weiss, Iowa City.
Tiffany Carol Buehneman of Ottumwa to Garrett John Goodwin, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Sept. 20
Ashley A. Smith and Joel A. Saunders to Angela L. Dickerson, 315 E. Fifth St., $106,000 to $106,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Thomas Derby, 901 Lee Ave., $77,500 to $78,000.
Gary M. Short and Katherine Short to Oscar Leon, 845 Ellis Ave., $10,000 to $10,500.
Anne Michel Revocable Trust to Luis Jimenez, 11545 90th St., $164,000 to $164,500.
Sept. 21
Eddyville Historical Museum to Davis Property Management, LLC, vacant land, $20,000 to $20,500.
Kimberly K. House, who acquired title as Kimberly K. Cravens, and John Ray House to Kimberly K. House and John Ray House, 421 Minneopa Ave., no price provided.
Sept. 22
Gregory Kenning and Miriam Kenning to Dale C. Person and Karen J. Person, 2 Park Lane, $270,000 to $270,500.
Eric Lynn Hopkins to Jack-Sang Li and Alana Li, 839 S. Ward St., $150,000 to $150,500.
Felicia Burkhart to the Brent Vander Leest Trust dated Dec. 15, 2020, 24115 136th St., $391,000 to $391,500.
Amy Shilhanek and Austin Wheaton to Roland Fleming and Roseetta Fleming, 1051 Tuttle St., $20,000 to $20,500.