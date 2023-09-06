Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Marriages
Lexy Madison Dwight to Jesse Lane Dean Anderson
Debbie Sue McKinney to Terry Lee Strunk
Ivy Lyn Cutler to Seth Matthew Griffiths
Emma Jayne Harden to Eythan Andrew Willard Rodgers
Tanya Lynn Blum to Chad Steven Cram
Stacey Jayne Boatman to William Allan Collins
Vanessa Rae Lemke to Jacob Michael Bennett
Skylar Emaline Ann Gladson to Brett Michael Lewis
Land transfers
Aug. 28
Allen D. Husted and Shawna L. Husted to Joshua R. VanNess and Lesley A. VanNess, land on East Alta Vista Avenue, $85,000.
Samuel Hofstetter and Emily Hofstetter to Patriot Residential LLC, 520 Gladstone St., $49,000.
Aaron M. Logan and Megan Logan to Lorie A. Davis, 1019 Glenwood Ave., $206,000.
Faye M. Shively Estate to Brendan J. Seals, 835 N. Quincy Ave.
Angela M. Kellar and Shawn A. Kellar to Lisa L. Watters and Robert C. Watters, lots on South Davis Street, $236 (tax sale).
Aug. 29
Frank Elko to Hillary Elko, 111 Sunflower Drive, Eddyville.
Dennis Gillespie and Lisa Gillespie to Ford Family Enterprise LLC, 1317 N. Elm St., $300,000.
Sharon L. Hill to Charles Knott, 3796 42nd Ave., $9,000.
Bradley Fligg to Raul Cruz Dominguez, 921 Hackberry St., $11,000.
Youssef Elammari to Heather Elammari, land in Ottumwa.
Aug. 30
Gary A. Kiefer and Dianne L. Kiefer to Zach Garner, land in Wapello County, $80,000.
Matthew A. McClurg to William Manchester and Tabatha J. Boughner, 300 N. Front St., Eddyville, $12,000.
Aug. 31
Larry Price and Stacie Price to Jason Sandifer, 21653 Copperhead Road, $25,000.
John E. Stice and Tracy L. Stice to John E. Stice Jr. and Sarah J. Stice, 949 Bruce St.
John E. Stice and Tracy L. Stice to John E. Stice Jr. and Sarah J. Stice, lot on Bruce Street.
Florence I. McWilliams Estate to Stephen P. McWilliams, 419 W. Finley Ave.
Dreem-Ko LTD to River Hills Community Health Center, 921 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $350,000.
Aaron L. Ware Estate to Katie L. McConnell, 338 Farrington St., Agency, $180,000.
Danielle R. Nuckolls to Steven Ellison, 178 Vogel Ave., $65,000.
Amber Carroll and Brian Carroll to Colton Tucker and Monica Tucker, 821 E. Highland Ave., $230,000.
Miguel Tojin Chivalan to Maria E. Meneces Garcia de Boton, 946 West St., $85,000.
Thomas C. Lane Trust to Kevin P. Lane and Catherine J. Lane, 23098 U.S. Highway 63, Eddyville.
Thomas C. Lane Trust to Phyllis E. Lane Revocable Trust, 23103 U.S. Highway 63, Eddyville.
Lewis D. Briggs Estate to Lori A. Fiscella, 1907 Mowrey Ave., $93,000.
Holly Dickey to Poole's Truck Service Inc., 8958 163rd Ave., $59,000.
Joshua Rupe to Poole's Truck Service Inc., 8958 163rd Ave.
Sept. 1
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to James Garrett, 704 High St., Eldon, $78,000.
James L. Howe to Drew Wilfawn and Macy Wilfawn, 256 S. Moore St., $83,500.
