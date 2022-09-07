Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Marriages
Hunter Marie Felkins to Joshua Michael McCarty
Land tranfers
Aug. 29
Elizabeth A. Miller and Zachary P. Miller to Austin Wilkerson, 11288 Bladensburg Road, $210,000 to $210,500.
Carol A. Yochum to David Holm and Verna Holm, 211 Grandview Ave., $30,000 to $30,500.
Landon L. Cahill and Tiffany Cahill to Zachary R. Denno, 1011 N. Green St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to J&D Investments LLC, 429 N. Market St., $66,000 to $66,500.
David W. Demerritt and Dana M.V. Demerritt to Landon Cahill and Tiffany Cahill, 403 Edwards Drive, $214,500 to $215,000.
Joanna Treadway (executor of Mark Edson Estate) to Karen Howard, 546 Lillian St., $20,000 to $20,500.
Kristin Dawn McCoy (executor of Janice L. Winblade Estate) to Ellen Foudree, 18 Kingsley Drive, $128,000 to $128,500.
Aug. 30
Wapello County Conservation Commission to Randy Reed, land in Wapello County.
Yogi Baird and Amanda Baird to Jarren M. Goode and Devvin R. Goode, 37 Kingsley Drive, $191,000 to $191,500.
Sherilynn Renee Headley and James E. Headley, Donald P. Amos, and Scott L. Amos and Dawn M. Amos to Robert Staylee LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
James L. Langland (executor of Alma L. Langland Estate) to Scott A. Rickelman, property between Grandview Avenue and Hill Avenue.
Melvyn Yeoman to Marvin Mendez, 625 Wildwood Ave., $90,000 to $90,500 (contract).
Perry M. Carder and Nora Carder to Mark Nguyen and Lan Tran, 704 Johnson Ave., $75,000 to $75,500 (contract).
Christian Jipp to William D. Manchester, 202 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $16,000 to $16,500.
Gary M. Short and Kinda K. Short (co-executors of Nancy K. Short Estate) to Bruce Jones and Tina R. Jones, 337 N. Hancock St.
Neta K. Gates (administrator of Duane C. Gates Estate) to Neta K. Gates, 233 N. Hancock St.
Aug. 31
Tabitha Belcher to Sheila A. Aldrich, 1134 E. Division St., $113,000 to $113,500.
Emily Nicholson to Alfonzo Juarez and Mirna Campo, 1333 Mowrey Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Majorie L. Slutts, Peggy M. Ostrander, Dennis Ostrander, Rita A. Hering, Max Hering and Stephen S. Douglas to Jerry Potts and Julia Potts, 601 Church St., Eldon, $58,000 to $58,500.
Danielle R. Thrasher III and Kristin Thrasher to Phillip E. Smith and Rose M. Smith, 7179 73rd St., Agency, $250,000 to $250,500.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to MCLP Asset Company Inc., 610 S. Webster St.
Rogue 22 LLC and Homebuyers Incorporated to End of the Road LLC, 734 Center Ave.
Sept. 1
Bradley A. Scott and Jamie L. Scott to Brad and Jamie Scott Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Shawn E. Skinner and Dominique N. Skinner to Rafael I.T. McAnally, 802 Baker St., $115,000 to $115,500.
Shawn E. Skinner and Dominique N. Skinner to Rafael I.T. McAnally, 702 Baker St.
Paul C. Spencer and Judy A. Spencer to Robert Staylee LLC, 14980 25t St., Bloomfield, $221,000 to $221,500.
Emily E. Thomas, Kenneth J. Thomas and Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Wells Fargo Bank, 202 E. Grand Ave. and two lots on Grand, $44,200 to $44,400.
Sept. 2
Daniel M. Littlejohn and Kimberly S. Helterbran (co-administrators of Mark J. Littlejohn Estate) to Daniel M. Littlejohn, 531 Elma St.
Kimberly S. Helterbran and Jeremy D. Littlejohn to Daniel M. Littlejohn, 531 Elma St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.